CVS now offering walk-in vaccinations, same-day appointments in Virginia to boost access and demand

Walk-in vaccinations for COVID-19 are now being offered at 342 CVS locations in Virginia, largely putting an end to the rush to get leftover doses there and the wait for new time slots to appear on the pharmacy’s website.

CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault said the remaining nine stores offering vaccinations are expected to join soon.

Announced Wednesday by the national chain, the change means there’s no longer a need for an appointment. Another option available is same-day scheduling, where residents can access a shot within an hour. Individuals can choose among Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

But as of Wednesday afternoon, there was no list outlining which locations were taking walk-ins and which were not. The FAQ on the CVS website’s vaccine landing page still stated that appointments are required to receive a vaccine, which could be confusing for people in search of a dose.

As of 4 p.m., only 38 of the 118 localities with CVS stores offering vaccinations had stores that were fully booked.