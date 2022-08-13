Cyclist killed in Henrico crash

One bicyclist was killed and another injured on Saturday morning in a crash involving an SUV at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane in eastern Henrico County.

Two bicyclists and a Ford Explorer were traveling south on Osborne Turnpike near the entrance to the Village At Osborne when the cyclists, both women, were struck by the SUV about 7:15 a.m., according to Henrico County Police.

One cyclist was transported to VCU Health with critical injuries. The second, identified as Carla Holland, 49, of Richmond, died at the scene. Both cyclists were wearing protective cycling equipment, police said.