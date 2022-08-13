Cyclist killed in Henrico crash

From staff reports
One bicyclist was killed and another injured on Saturday morning in a crash involving an SUV at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane in eastern Henrico County.
Two bicyclists and a Ford Explorer were traveling south on Osborne Turnpike near the entrance to the Village At Osborne when the cyclists, both women, were struck by the SUV about 7:15 a.m., according to Henrico County Police.
One cyclist was transported to VCU Health with critical injuries. The second, identified as Carla Holland, 49, of Richmond, died at the scene. Both cyclists were wearing protective cycling equipment, police said.
The driver, Jeffrey Brooks, 18, of Richmond, remained on the scene. He was charged with driving under the influence and manslaughter. He is being held without bond.
Highland Springs - Thomas Dale Football Scrimmage
Fans shield themselves from the evening light during Thursday's scrimmage between Highland Springs and Thomas Dale at Highland Springs High School on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs' Brandon Thomas takes a moment during Thursday's scrimmage against Thomas Dale at Highland Springs on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Thomas Dale quarterback Ethan Minter considers his options during Thursday's scrimmage at Highland Springs on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Thomas Dale running back Brandon Rose (center) was surrounded by Springers defenders during Thursday’s scrimmage at Highland Springs. The benefit game raised money for both programs and the VHSL two weeks ahead of the first Friday of regular-season action.
Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin passes over Thomas Dale's defense during Thursday's scrimmage at Highland Springs on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs' Jaymon Lewis (14) is brought down by Thomas Dale's Stephon Hicks (26) during Thursday's scrimmage at Highland Springs on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs supporters joke around on the sideline of Thursday's scrimmage against Thomas Dale at Highland Springs High School on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin during Thursday's scrimmage against Thomas Dale at Highland Springs on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Thomas Dale quarterback Ethan Minter tries to runs the ball through Highland Springs' defense during Thursday's scrimmage at Highland Springs on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Thomas Dale wideout Donovan Woods broke away from Highland Springs defenders to score the first touchdown of Thursday’s scrimmage.
Thomas Dale's Donovan Woods (3) breaks away from Highland Springs' defense to score the first touchdown of the game during the first quarter of Thursday's scrimmage at Highland Springs on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Thomas Dale's Donovan Woods (3) celebrates with quarterback Ethan Minter after scoring the first touchdown of the game during the first quarter of Thursday's scrimmage at Highland Springs on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin tries to get through Thomas Dale’s defense as he runs the ball during Thursday’s scrimmage at Highland Springs on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs Aziz Foster Powell (9) jumps over Thomas Dale's Jon Tyree (7) as Highland Springs' George Lovelace (17) is brought down by Thomas Dale defense during Thursday's scrimmage at Highland Springs on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs quarterback Khristian Martin passes the ball during Thursday's scrimmage against Thomas Dale at Highland Springs on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs' Aziz Foster Powell (9) runs the ball during Thursday's scrimmage against Thomas Dale at Highland Springs on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Highland Springs senior running back Aziz Foster Powell carried 115 times for 723 yards and eight TDs his junior season and did not fumble once. He’s positioned to handle the bulk of the backfield opportunities this fall for the Springers.
Highland Springs' Aziz Foster Powell (9) scores his team's first touchdown during Thursday's scrimmage against Thomas Dale at Highland Springs on August 11, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
