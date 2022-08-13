 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cyclist killed in Henrico crash

  • 0
Police lights

Police lights

 stock photo

One bicyclist was killed and another injured on Saturday morning in a crash involving an SUV at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane in eastern Henrico County.

Two bicyclists and a Ford Explorer were traveling south on Osborne Turnpike near the entrance to the Village At Osborne when the cyclists, both women, were struck by the SUV about 7:15 a.m., according to Henrico County Police.

One cyclist was transported to VCU Health with critical injuries. The second, identified as Carla Holland, 49, of Richmond, died at the scene. Both cyclists were wearing protective cycling equipment, police said.

The driver, Jeffrey Brooks, 18, of Richmond, remained on the scene. He was charged with driving under the influence and manslaughter. He is being held without bond.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News