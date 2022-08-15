Cyclists killed, injured in vehicle crash Saturday beloved by community

Jonah Holland was known as a problem-solver and a generous spirit who loved nature, her family and connecting people.

She was an athlete who loved cycling and open water swimming. She completed triathlons and meditated often, identifying herself as a yogi and a seeker in a biography for her job at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

Over the course of 14 years working as the nonprofit group's digital content manager, she became widely recognized as a social media expert.

Holland, 49, died early Saturday morning as she was cycling on Osborne Turnpike with Natalie Rainer, who remains in critical condition after suffering life threatening injuries from a motorist who authorities have charged with driving under the influence and manslaughter.

"It is hard to put into words what a tremendous loss this is for our Garden family and for the community, said her coworker Beth Monroe. "Those who knew Jonah recognize that her caring heart, generous spirit and passion for life touched us all.

Monroe, the nonprofit's chief marketing officer, said Holland was an inspiration to scores of interns and other employees, and that she was deeply passionate about community and social issues, including health and fitness, accessibility and the environment.

"We were honored to have her as a colleague and a friend," Monroe said. "She fiercely loved her family and friends and we grieve with them."

Josh Silverman, former president of the Richmond Area Bicycling Association, said he became friends with Holland in the past year as she was getting back into cycling.

"She blew us away in terms of how quickly she got up to speed, both literally and figuratively," he said. "It wasn't long before she was able to do 100-mile rides without it being really a huge challenge to her."

Silverman said he got to know her well on a large group trip riding approximately 400-mile from Nashville to Natchez, Mississippi, a few months ago.

While she didn't work as a gardener at the botanical garden, she knew a lot about flowers and plants, and taught others on the trip about the flora they came across during the weeklong trip.

He said they also bonded as the parents of teenagers, noting that she has a daughter in college and a son who just graduated high school this spring.

Silverman said the low humidity and relatively mild temperature Saturday morning was prefect for cycling. He said he was also on Osborne Turnpike and saw the scene of the crash, but learned only later that it was his friend who died.

A Henrico County police news release said both Holland and Rainer, the other victim, were wearing protective cycling equipment.

"I probably rode 1,000 miles with her in the last eight months. ... She knew how to ride safely and the rules of the road. She was always conscientious," Silverman said. "There's no doubt in my mind that Jonah did everything right, and that there's only one cause alone for this."

While authorities have charged Jeffrey Brooks, 18, with driving under the influence in connection to the fatal crash, the incident has raised questions about bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Brantley Tyndall, president of the Virginia Bicycling Federation and a safety advocate with Sport Backers' Bike Walk RVA program, said many cyclists have feared that they could be seriously hurt or killed on certain roads.

He said Osborne Turnpike is a popular spot for cyclists because of its proximity to the Capital Trail, but that some people have expressed concerns about the risk of being hit by a car there.

"It's a pretty narrow road without much of a shoulder, and there's ditches and trees on both sides in a lot of areas," he said. "Our roads are not optimized for bicycle safety."

Data from the Department of Motor Vehicles show there had been been only two people killed in crashes involving bicycles in the Richmond-Petersburg metro region before the incident Saturday in Henrico County. Four died last year.

Todd Eure, the assistant director of transportation and development for Henrico, said the county has developed a 10-year wish list that includes $423 million for infrastructure to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety.

He said county officials are also working on drafting a new bicycle network plan to guide the development of shared-use paths and protected bike lanes throughout the county.

While no upgrades are planned for Osborne Turnpike, Eure said that could be subject to change, and also noted that the draft plans includes designs for a new shared-use bike path that runs parallel to it.

"It goes back to the priority our board and administration has," he said. "We're doing whatever we can to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety. Our priority is where ever we can provide separated facilities. That's the safest and preferred alternative."

Both Tyndall and Silverman said they are also concerned about the well being of Rainer, whose family has set up a GoFundMe page that's raised $43,000 as of Monday evening.

The page notes that Rainer currently works for SwimRVA, and that she's previously been involved with Richmond's Project Yoga and the Weinstein Jewish Community Center.

"Natalie's hospital bills are expected to be staggering due to a combination of uncertain insurance payments from the driver and the sheer amount of treatment required for the damage she has sustained," a note attached to the fundraising page says. "She’s long since dedicated herself towards the betterment of her beloved Richmond community. Now, she needs that community’s help."

Relatives and friends of Holland said a memorial service and a possible memorial ride are being planned. The family has requested privacy in the meantime.