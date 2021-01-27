Daily Planet begins on-site push to vaccinate Richmond's homeless population

Since the pandemic began, the Daily Planet has administered more than 9,000 COVID-19 tests. It registered its highest number of positives in single week, 97, at the beginning of this month, Cook said, as the Richmond and Virginia case counts spiked after the holidays.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cook and her team set up a makeshift clinic in what is normally a breakfast room at a local hotel that is currently serving as a shelter for the homeless. Outreach workers buzzed around the premises, knocking on doors and flagging people to come and get the free shot.

Dale Spratley, 51, didn’t need any encouragement.

Shortly after Cook’s team set up, Spratley shed his heavy winter coat and rolled up his right sleeve. With a prick he said was indistinguishable from a flu shot, he received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

After losing his job as an irrigation technician, Spratley became homeless last year. The pandemic complicated his plans for finding more work. Now living in a group home, he’s been trying to find work and an apartment.

That process hit a snag at the beginning of the month, when Spratley contracted the virus while staying at a South Richmond shelter, he said. He was asymptomatic, but still fearful.