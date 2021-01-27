Daily Planet begins on-site push to vaccinate Richmond's homeless population

A push is underway to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine reaches the arms of Richmond’s most vulnerable residents.
The Daily Planet Health Services, a safety net healthcare provider, kicked off a series of on-site vaccination events at homeless shelters around the city this week. People living in congregate settings, like shelters and group homes, are eligible for immunization in Phase 1b in Virginia.
“We’ve been treating COVID now for almost a year, and we’ve seen these communities be ravaged by the virus, so a lot of folks are scared of the virus and willing to take the vaccine,” said Dr. Patricia Cook, the Daily Planet’s chief medical officer. “We’ve been blessed to get 1,200 doses, and we’re not going to waste a drop of it.”
A similar push is underway in cities like Boston and Detroit, where both shelter staff and shelter guests who are a greater risk of contracting the virus have begun receiving vaccines. Cramped conditions, preexisting health conditions and a lack of access to healthcare to treat those combine to make the virus especially dangerous to people who are unsheltered.
Richmond has relied on hotels to house hundreds with no shelter during the pandemic. The city's privately run, congregate shelters have limited the number of beds available and instituted mandatory screening for those who enter, but the precautions have not completely eliminated the risk.
Since the pandemic began, the Daily Planet has administered more than 9,000 COVID-19 tests. It registered its highest number of positives in single week, 97, at the beginning of this month, Cook said, as the Richmond and Virginia case counts spiked after the holidays.
On Tuesday afternoon, Cook and her team set up a makeshift clinic in what is normally a breakfast room at a local hotel that is currently serving as a shelter for the homeless. Outreach workers buzzed around the premises, knocking on doors and flagging people to come and get the free shot.
Dale Spratley, 51, didn’t need any encouragement.
Shortly after Cook’s team set up, Spratley shed his heavy winter coat and rolled up his right sleeve. With a prick he said was indistinguishable from a flu shot, he received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
After losing his job as an irrigation technician, Spratley became homeless last year. The pandemic complicated his plans for finding more work. Now living in a group home, he’s been trying to find work and an apartment.
That process hit a snag at the beginning of the month, when Spratley contracted the virus while staying at a South Richmond shelter, he said. He was asymptomatic, but still fearful.
“It was overwhelming, because I was like, ‘well, am I going to die?’” he said. “The first thought that hit my mind was: How long do I have to live? People die from it so fast that it’s nothing to be played with. A lot of people are refusing the vaccine, but you need to take advantage of the opportunity to get it because it can save your life.”
Although recovering from the virus may provide some natural immunity, it’s unclear how long that protection lasts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal agency recommends those who have recovered from the virus still get the vaccine.
Cheryl Childress hasn't had the virus, but doesn't want to take any chances. The 57-year-old said she has a litany of health issues, including emphysema and asthma, that could increase her chances of experiencing serious complications if she catches it.
Childress lost her housing over the summer and has been at the motel for a few weeks. In that time, she's heard of others living there who are COVID positive and supposed to be isolating.
“You don’t really know who has it and who doesn’t … It’s better to be safe than sorry,” Childress said.
After receiving her shot, Childress said she was going to try and persuade a friend who had expressed skepticism to come get the vaccine.
The National Health Care for the Homeless Council reports that skepticism of the vaccine may be higher among the homeless population because of negative experiences with the healthcare system, as well as mistrust of health care providers in general stemming from past exploitative treatment rooted in racism.
Of the roughly 550 people who were homeless in Richmond in 2020, two out of three were Black, according to a federally mandated census of the unsheltered conducted last January. The 2021 census, which will provide updated demographic information for those currently experiencing homelessness, was scheduled to take place overnight Wednesday.
Among the patients Cook works with, she said excitement about the vaccine is more common than suspicion. But for those who are weary of it, she said having a case worker or another trusted source vouch for the shot and answers their questions about it can address their uncertainty or fear.
“I think as they see more and more in their community that people who have been vaccinated are safe, we’ll see more and more people wanting to take the vaccine,” Cook said.
In the first two days, Cook said the team, which includes Virginia Commonwealth University medical students, administered about 150 first doses to people at shelters. The Daily Planet has several more on-site events scheduled at shelters over the next week and a half to continue the push.
Said Cook: “My hope is that every day for the next six months we’ll be giving vaccines to somebody, as long as the supply holds out.”
