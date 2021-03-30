Daily Planet Health Services has given 3,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses to homeless population, shelter and support staff

While people experiencing homelessness were more at risk for the virus, the National Health Care for the Homeless Council warned some may also harbor suspicion of it due to past negative experiences with the healthcare system or mistrust of providers in general.

Skepticism of the shots was an obstacle at first, said Dr. Patricia Cook, the Daily Planet’s chief medical officer. But she has seen that sentiment dissipate somewhat as her team has returned to particular sites to administer second doses.

“In the first couple of events, we got an awful lot of ‘nos,’ but going back for the second event at the same site, we’d get people wanting their first dose,” Cook said. “As people see more of their peers get a dose and do OK, they feel more confident about the vaccine.”

Even with the progress they’ve made so far with vaccines, there is still cause for concern, she added.

After registering five straight weeks of declining positive cases, the Daily Planet saw an increase in cases and positivity rate among its clients last week, particularly among young people, she said. “It’s frightening."

The uptick comes as the region has seen a rise in positive cases and the positivity rate over the last 14 days, according to data made available through the Virginia Department of Health.