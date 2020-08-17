Damage from heavy rains compromised water supply for many Chesterfield residents

Chesterfield County placed mandatory restrictions on residents’ water usage early Monday morning after two of the county’s main water sources were cut off.
Officials told residents to turn off irrigation systems, such as home sprinkler systems, to save water. The water is safe for consumption.
Two of the county's water sources were compromised during Saturday’s rain, which dumped upward of 10 inches in some parts of the county in under 24 hours, prompting county officials to declare a local emergency.
The Addison-Evans Water Treatment Plant, which supplies nearly 55% of the county water, and the City of Richmond’s Jahnke Road pump station, which supplies approximately 21 million gallons to the county, are temporarily turned off due to extreme flooding.
“Last night we made the difficult decision to announce the emergency order restrictions for the county to conserve our water supplies until we can get the city’s Jahnke [Road] pump station back in service,” George Hayes, director of the county utilities department, said during a Monday afternoon news conference at the Eanes Pittman Training Safety Center.
“It’s very rare to go into emergency or mandatory restrictions,” Hayes said.
Hayes said the Jahnke facility should be up and running in a matter of days, however, it could be weeks or months to restore the Addison-Evans facility.
Standing at 14 feet high, the basement of Addison-Evans was filled with water, with an additional four feet of water on the first floor of the facility, Hayes said. The basement houses all of the facility’s electrical equipment.
“This is the most severe flooding since the facility was built,” nearly 52 years ago, Hayes said in an interview. Approximately eight inches of rain fell at the facility.
The county does not yet know how much restoring the facility will cost.
