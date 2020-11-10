Dan Roberts of A Moment in Time looks back at his life while serving in Vietnam War

Dan Roberts got negative reviews when he volunteered to serve in Vietnam. His commanding officer called him an idiot, and his father-in-law and fiancee at the time thought he had actually lost his mind.

He had been a training officer for only a year in Fort Knox, Ky., but raised his hand to go to Vietnam after seeing his friends getting hurt, and even dying, on the field.

“I felt like it was important to stand up and do my thing,” Roberts said.

Roberts was a platoon leader in the 4th Infantry Division’s 10th Calvary Regiment in the central highlands in An Khe, Vietnam. He was in charge of running supplies, such as ammunition, food and fuel, up to the fire bases, and occasionally drove tanks.

One day, he was driving down a road while transporting supplies when he came in contact with Agent Orange.

Roberts left shortly after being exposed and also around the time President Richard Nixon was implementing a reduction in force for the troops in Vietnam.

Once Roberts came home, he continued his passion for religion, history and its intersection, as Roberts was eager to learn about the motivations of war.