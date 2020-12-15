Dan Rowe celebrated for ‘the genuine love and joy’ he delivered as Richmond's 'Legendary Santa' for 50 years

They arrived after dark, sightseeing down Broadway in Rowe’s old Ford F-150, with picks and shovels rattling around in the back.

“It was like the Beverly Hillbillies in New York City,” Carlton said with a laugh. The cherry on top was seeing Henny Youngman emerge from a theater. Rowe had to remind the exuberant Carlton — in very specific terms — not to fall out of the passenger window in his excitement.

Back in those days, Rowe also provided summer work for Jim Banks, who played football at Virginia Tech and also knew Rowe through North Run.

“Let me tell you, it was enjoyable,” said Banks, now a retired transportation engineer still living in Henrico. “There was some hard work sometimes, but he always used to keep things very light.”

They often stopped for lunch at the most underwhelming, out-of-the-way, mom-and-pop convenience stores where the offerings were along the lines of vienna sausages and crackers, Banks said. But once in a while, the entire crew would go on what Rowe called a “company outing” to an all-you-could-eat seafood place, where they would compete with one another to see who could polish off the most shrimp or flounder.

Rowe, who was not a big man, always more than held his own.

***