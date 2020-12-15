Dan Rowe celebrated for ‘the genuine love and joy’ he delivered as Richmond's 'Legendary Santa' for 50 years

As a young boy, Dan Rowe once got his head stuck in the chimney as he went searching for Santa Claus at his home in Richmond's Barton Heights.
“Dan was probably 5 or 6,” recalled his older sister, Jane Rowe List. “He wanted to see how Santa could get down the chimney. He got in the fireplace and tried to stand up. We had to get help getting him out."
That mini-calamity might be viewed as a remarkable bit of foreshadowing. Years later, generations of children went looking for Santa and found Rowe — spying first his feet as they came into view in the fireplace, his black boots dangling playfully for a few seconds before the rest of the man in the red suit emerged amid jingling bells, sending already excited small children one exit beyond frenzy.
For half a century, the seemingly ageless Rowe was the most perfect of Santa’s helpers as he performed as one of Richmond’s “Legendary Santas,” first at the old Miller & Rhoads department store downtown and eventually at the Children's Museum of Richmond. The role was not a stretch for Rowe, who in real life was jovial with twinkling eyes, rosy cheeks and bushy white eyebrows — and a hint of mischief.
He followed in his brother’s footsteps into the Santa gig in 1966 after Hansford Rowe left Richmond to pursue an acting career in New York, literally stepping into Hansford’s boots — and wearing them until he retired in 2016 at age 89. He also inherited Hansford’s black Santa belt, which he also wore every Christmas, though he told me a while back that over the years he’d had to punch a few new holes in it.
“Got a little tight,” he said with a laugh.
After delivering a lifetime of holiday smiles and cheer — he was inducted into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame in 2011 — Rowe died Sunday after a short illness not related to COVID-19. He was 93.
“He kept us laughing — mixed with tears — until his last breath,” said daughter Susan Rowe Gaskins. “He kept his sense of humor until the end. Kept his personality. It was a good time if you were around him.”
The Children’s Museum said in a statement that it was "deeply saddened" by Rowe's passing and that the museum will pay tribute to him in the coming weeks through its website and social media with stories and photos.
“We thank him for the genuine love and joy he shared with so many, for so long,” the museum said.
***
I knew Rowe primarily because my father and his brother grew up in Barton Heights, not far from the Rowe family. Unbeknownst to me, of course, I sat on Hansford’s knee at Christmastime when I was small and later accompanied my siblings to Santaland to see Dan after he took over. Any skepticism I developed as I grew older was always thrown for a loop whenever Santa picked my dad out of the crowd by name at Miller & Rhoads and asked him how things were going.
“He loved doing that,” his daughter Laura Rowe Noble told me. “That was one of his favorite things to do because that would get everybody else wondering, ‘How does Santa know these people?’”
Rowe possessed a remarkable memory for names and details of people he knew well and for those he didn’t. And even if he didn’t know you personally, he made you feel like he did.
“He never met a stranger, and he always knew somebody everywhere he went,” Noble said.
Rowe was the next-to-youngest in a family of five children, growing up in a large brick house on Brookland Park Boulevard, a couple of blocks west of Hotchkiss Field, next to a large ravine that served as a neighborhood playground. Their father was a veterinarian, so the children always had a “menagerie” available to them, said List, who at 95 is the last surviving of the children.
“We had goats and sheep and ponies,” she said. “Dan and Gene, our youngest brother, spent a lot of time flying around that ravine on their ponies. They had a little path right at the top of the ravine, all the way around, and they would tear around there. We had a great growing-up there.”
List also recalled when she and her sister would have a date coming to pick them up, Dan and their other brothers would bring a few goats into the house to greet the visitors.
After graduating from John Marshall High, Dan entered the Navy just before the end of World War II. He was still stateside when the war ended and was discharged soon after.
He was working for an insurance company in the mid-1960s until Hansford left for New York, at which point Dan took over not only Hansford’s Santa role but his swimming pool business, his daughters said. Building swimming pools and helping Santa were careers that proved to dovetail nicely.
“I always got a great tan working for Dan,” said Ken Carlton with a laugh.
Carlton, who knew Rowe through their church, North Run Baptist in Henrico County, worked summers for Rowe while he was in school in the late 1960s and early 1970s. They became close friends, and years later Rowe served as an usher in Carlton’s wedding.
“We put in long days, but we always had a good time,” Carlton said. “We always joked with one another, and Dan was always in the midst of it.”
One of Carlton’s favorite stories was when Rowe had to drive to New York to pick up pool parts on Long Island and invited Carlton along.
“He said, ‘You ever been to New York City?’” recalled Carlton, who is now retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation, where he worked as a civil engineer. ”I said no, and he said: 'We’ll have to go into the city.'”
They arrived after dark, sightseeing down Broadway in Rowe’s old Ford F-150, with picks and shovels rattling around in the back.
“It was like the Beverly Hillbillies in New York City,” Carlton said with a laugh. The cherry on top was seeing Henny Youngman emerge from a theater. Rowe had to remind the exuberant Carlton — in very specific terms — not to fall out of the passenger window in his excitement.
Back in those days, Rowe also provided summer work for Jim Banks, who played football at Virginia Tech and also knew Rowe through North Run.
“Let me tell you, it was enjoyable,” said Banks, now a retired transportation engineer still living in Henrico. “There was some hard work sometimes, but he always used to keep things very light.”
They often stopped for lunch at the most underwhelming, out-of-the-way, mom-and-pop convenience stores where the offerings were along the lines of vienna sausages and crackers, Banks said. But once in a while, the entire crew would go on what Rowe called a “company outing” to an all-you-could-eat seafood place, where they would compete with one another to see who could polish off the most shrimp or flounder.
Rowe, who was not a big man, always more than held his own.
***
There was always more than one “Santa” at Santaland, but Rowe did it for so long and was such a natural that he developed a devoted following and became a part of family traditions. He loved talking about being visited by the grandchildren of kids he saw decades earlier. Families came every year, not just from the Richmond area, but from all over Virginia, even North Carolina and other states.
He told me the story of a young mother who came through the line with her child, who was maybe 2. The little girl wore a pretty dress, but Rowe said he could tell it was old. After they chatted a bit, the mother showed him a picture from when she was a young girl with Santa — and she was wearing the same dress.
“That was very nice,” he said.
It’s been estimated that he saw 600,000 children over the years — a Children's Museum spokesperson says based on annual attendance figures, that number rings true — and that means his picture hangs in a lot of homes around the country and probably even the world.
And the stories ...
Children told Rowe everything. Some had written wish lists that unfurled onto the floor, while others needed to be coaxed to talk to Santa at all, and still others left their options open, such as the boy who ran through his list and responded when Rowe asked if there was anything else: “Well, what else have you got?”
However, the ones that really stuck with Rowe were the saddest ones. In 1991, I interviewed him — in character, in his dressing room behind Santaland — for a story. He told me about a little girl, who was maybe 7 or 8. He asked what she would like for Christmas, and she replied, “'I really don't want anything this year, Santa. I just want my mommy to be well.'”
His eyes moistened as he spoke. "Oh, my goodness. That gets me, even right now.”
He said there wasn’t much he could say other than, “Well, I certainly hope so,’ and “I’ll do my very best.” He also always told them, “I’ll see if I can have a little surprise for you, too.”
Rowe was a workhorse, rarely if ever missing a day. I was always amazed that he didn’t get sick while hoisting child after child, runny noses and all, onto his knee during the cold and flu season. He was blessed, he always said, with good health and apparently a good immune system.
But he couldn’t avoid everything.
During the 1991 interview, I asked if a child — perhaps overly excited, who had waited patiently in line for a long time — ever, you know, tinkled on him.
"Oh, yes," he said with a laugh. “Ol' Santa does occasionally get a wet knee. Now and then you'll be talking away and all of a sudden you get that very warm feeling, and you realize that you've been had. Then you have to go back and quickly change your trousers."
***
Through the funny quips and holiday joy, Rowe experienced more than his share of loss and sadness over the years. He outlived two wives, and a son, Danny, died at age 4 in 1974 in an accidental drowning.
Yet, he never missed a Christmas as Santa to other people’s children.
“We attribute it to his faith,” said his daughter Laura Noble. “That’s where all the strength comes from.”
He also reveled in the role of Santa, enjoying the chance to spread good cheer whether he was welcoming children at Santaland or riding in the Christmas parade or out in the world, riding around suited up in his red PT Cruiser. His rounds always included places such as schools, banks and the Virginia Home.
And while he took personal satisfaction in what he did and didn’t mind the attention, he wasn’t in it for the glory. People knew him, but most didn’t really know him. I pestered him to let me write a profile after his induction into the Hall of Fame, but he resisted. He didn’t want to spoil the magic or blow his cover.
He managed to keep his secret identity even from his own children.
“We were told he was working with a family friend at Miller & Rhoads selling TVs,” Noble said. Which explained why when they went to see Santa at Miller & Rhoads, their father would be there.
Out in the community, Rowe was known beyond his Santa persona: He served as the public address announcer and scorekeeper for Hermitage High School baseball games when his son Steven played there, and after giving up the pool-building business he went into business with his two sons at Colonial Plating Shop, which his father-in-law had founded.
He also was a prolific slow-pitch softball player, engaging in endless, good-natured banter as a pitcher for 40 years with the North Run, even alerting the batters when he released a pitch and knew it wasn’t going to be a strike. He also participated in a weekend softball marathon in 1965 at the old Parker Field Annex, playing the entire 67-hour game and pitching the last 182 innings of the 212-inning contest. His insurance company team defeated local radio station WGOE-AM, 633-582.
But it was his Santa work that clearly touched the most lives.
I’ll let my friend Doug Riddell have the last word. He knew Rowe because, like me, his father and Rowe were childhood friends:
“Dan was the same person whether you met him at his sons’ shop, or whether you strolled up to him in that big gold chair at Miller & Rhoads and he called you by name,” Riddell said. “It was the same voice. You could be standing in a crowded room and hear that voice and immediately turn around expecting to see Santa Claus, and instead you saw this balding fellow with a big smile on his face.
“When you were a kid and he held out his hands with those white gloves on them and called you by name and welcomed you to come sit in his lap, there was no pretense whatsoever. You knew you were meeting somebody, even if for the first time, who loved you. And after all, isn’t that what Santa Claus is all about anyway?”
In addition to Rowe's daughters and sister, survivors include two sons, Steven Rowe and David Rowe; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Plans for a service were incomplete but will be private, his family said.
(804) 649-6639