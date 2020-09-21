Data shows nonfatal opioid overdose visits increased by 123% in Richmond area during pandemic; 80% of patients were Black

While overall emergency room visits are down nearly 30% from last year, nonfatal opioid overdose visits at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center are up 123%, according to data from the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Published Friday, the paper compares nonfatal opioid overdose visits at VCU Medical Center's emergency department between March and June of both 2019 and 2020. In 2020, visits increased from 102 to 227; nearly half of all patients were uninsured and 73% were male; 80% of patients were Black - up nearly 20% from 2019.
Updated data on opioid overdose deaths is unavailable due to cause-of-death determinations being delayed by toxicology tests and autopsies that can take months, according to the study.
Among the contributors to the increase in overdoses are social isolation, job loss and the inaccessibility of community resources said Taylor Ochalek, the lead author and postdoctoral research fellow at VCU.
“Health disparities have been magnified during the pandemic,” Ochalek said in a VCU news release. “I hope this study provides a baseline of data for future research into reasons for the increase, mitigation efforts, longitudinal outcomes for patients and further overdose data.”
Since the start of the COVID outbreak, advocates and health officials have voiced concern on the long-term impact on Black residents, who are over-represented in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Nationwide, Black and Latino residents are three times as likely to get the virus than their white counterparts.
In a May study linked within the data, health officials cited a fear that for already vulnerable people, the virus spreading could mean a severe impact for those with opioid addiction due to the exacerbation of social isolation and despair - in part due to the criminalization of drug use instead of treatment and harm reduction.
The General Assembly's 2020 session approved legislation allowing local health departments or other organizations to implement harm reduction programs to mitigate risk of HIV transmission, viral hepatitis and other diseases that spread through injection drug use.
“This data is from the Richmond area, but it confirms what we’re hearing anecdotally from across the U.S.,” Dr. F. Gerard Moeller, director of the Wright Center and director of the VCU Institute for Drug and Alcohol Studies said in a news release. “The pandemic is more than a crisis of one disease. Its ripple effects will be felt for some time in the form of secondary health impacts like addiction.”
VCU's research mirrors the troubling trend reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch in August, which stated emergency calls for non-alcohol-related overdoses are up nearly 65% in the first half of 2020 - from 735 to 1,209. Statewide, they've risen more than 40%, according to state health agency data.
