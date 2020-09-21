Data shows nonfatal opioid overdose visits increased by 123% in Richmond area during pandemic; 80% of patients were Black

Since the start of the COVID outbreak, advocates and health officials have voiced concern on the long-term impact on Black residents, who are over-represented in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Nationwide, Black and Latino residents are three times as likely to get the virus than their white counterparts.

In a May study linked within the data, health officials cited a fear that for already vulnerable people, the virus spreading could mean a severe impact for those with opioid addiction due to the exacerbation of social isolation and despair - in part due to the criminalization of drug use instead of treatment and harm reduction.

The General Assembly's 2020 session approved legislation allowing local health departments or other organizations to implement harm reduction programs to mitigate risk of HIV transmission, viral hepatitis and other diseases that spread through injection drug use.