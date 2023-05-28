Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rain or shine, Main Line Brewery is offering a vast lineup of music and vendors for Daydream Fest during Memorial Day weekend.

The event, which began Sunday, continues from 1 to 10 p.m. Monday and will feature music from 2:30 p.m. until the last act, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

The lineup for Sunday included CAS, Catie Lausten, Ms. Jaylin Brown, Space Koi, Deau Eyes and Drook. Monday's lineup will feature Shera Shi, Steven Boone, Lobby Boy, Morgan Burrs, DJ Harrison and Kendall Street Company.

Festival partners Pete LeBlanc and Zavi Harman met each other as bookers in the local music scene.

It is a big effort putting together a festival without backing from the city, so they decided to join forces for the Daydream Fest.

The first festival last year sold approximately 1,000 tickets for one day. This time, they decided to come back for two days.

LeBlanc hopes people will find their new favorite band, and Harman hopes attendees will reconnect with local music.

“It feels like a homecoming,” Harman said.

Melissa Duffy brought her business, Cryptid Party, to the event, windproofed for the weather.

Duffy, illustrator by day, splits her product-making and art 50/50. She was one of the people who developed her business during the pandemic, she said.

“Richmond is such a great city for local support,” said Duffy, adding that it is a town full of people who understand her love for cryptids (animals never proven to exist). She was planning to have her shop set up on both days.

Nigel Groce-Wright and Deborah Keyes were sipping Session IPAs and playing a match of table football while listening to the guitar strumming onstage.

The couple were looking for something to do for their four-day weekend when they saw an Instagram post about the event.

As soon as the gates opened for the start of Sunday, they were told they were “in for a treat” with the lineup of musicians, Groce-Wright said.

This is their first time attending Daydream Fest.

“It’s quite the event,” Keyes said.

Main Line Brewery is at 1603 Ownby Lane. Tickets are $35.