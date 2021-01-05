Deadlines approaching for Richmond-area residents to apply for help with past-due utility bills

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Petersburg, which came under fire by state officials last spring for cutting off residents water during the pandemic because of unpaid bills, received about $382,500 to help.

The city currently is not cutting off water accounts, city spokeswoman Folakemi Osoba said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 3,545 residential accounts are 30, 60 or 90 days past due, Osoba said.

Henrico County, which received $1.8 million in funding estimated last month that approximately 11,000 utility customers could benefit from the relief program.

Chesterfield County sent out 12,000 letters to residents the county anticipates will qualify for a portion of the $1.3 million funds.

Hanover County received about $464,560 in funding for an estimated 3,900 customers who are “potentially eligible,” said Steven P. Herzog, director of the county’s Department of Public Utilities.

“Depending on the response we receive, customers may receive full, partial or no relief. We are required to prioritize accounts that are more than 60 days in arrears before we can include accounts that are only 30 days in arrears,” Herzog said.

Richmond did not respond to requests regarding how much funding the city received or an estimate of the number of qualifying utility customers.