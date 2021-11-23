Dean of VCU's School of Medicine will resign and join the University of Tennessee

Dr. Peter Buckley, dean of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, is leaving the university in January, becoming the second member of the health system's leadership to announce a departure in the span of a week.
VCU Health staffers were notified of Buckley's departure Tuesday in an email from Dr. Art Kellermann, CEO of the health system.
Buckley will resign to become chancellor of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. His decision comes days after the health system told employees that chief information officer Susan Steagall would leave VCU Health.
Buckley arrived at VCU Health in 2017 from Augusta University in Georgia, where he was dean of the medical college and executive vice president for medical affairs and integration. He specializes in psychiatry and has researched schizophrenia extensively. He received his medical degree from the University College Dublin School of Medicine in Ireland.
At VCU, Buckley became dean of the school of medicine and executive vice president of medical affairs. He served as interim CEO for nine months last year before Kellermann was hired.
Kellermann called him "exceptionally talented, a first-rate communicator and a highly respected member of our leadership team."
In the email to staff, Buckley said the past five years have been "immensely fulfilling." He thanked VCU and communities throughout the state for their friendship and support.
He'll remain at VCU through January. VCU Health has not named an interim dean.
Steagall will depart Dec. 16, about two weeks after VCU Health implements a new electronic medical record software, Epic.
"Thanks to Susan and her team, we are well positioned for success when we go live with Epic on December 4," Kellermann wrote to VCU Health staffers.
Steagall also came to the health system in 2017, and Kellermann called her an "innovative and transformative leader." She led an overhaul of VCU Health's IT infrastructure, instituting standard operating procedures and an IT governance structure. She is credited with redesigning the IT department and overseeing multiple software installations.
Steagall said she is leaving the pursue other opportunities outside the health system.
Jay DeLoach, associate vice president for IT technical services, has been named interim chief information officer.
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich