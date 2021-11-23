Dean of VCU's School of Medicine will resign and join the University of Tennessee

Dr. Peter Buckley, dean of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, is leaving the university in January, becoming the second member of the health system's leadership to announce a departure in the span of a week.

VCU Health staffers were notified of Buckley's departure Tuesday in an email from Dr. Art Kellermann, CEO of the health system.

Buckley will resign to become chancellor of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. His decision comes days after the health system told employees that chief information officer Susan Steagall would leave VCU Health.

Buckley arrived at VCU Health in 2017 from Augusta University in Georgia, where he was dean of the medical college and executive vice president for medical affairs and integration. He specializes in psychiatry and has researched schizophrenia extensively. He received his medical degree from the University College Dublin School of Medicine in Ireland.

At VCU, Buckley became dean of the school of medicine and executive vice president of medical affairs. He served as interim CEO for nine months last year before Kellermann was hired.

Kellermann called him "exceptionally talented, a first-rate communicator and a highly respected member of our leadership team."