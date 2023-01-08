Deane Cheatham, a former Hanover football standout, killed in crash

A former Hanover football standout and tight end at James Madison was identified Sunday as the victim of a fatal crash on Route 301 in Hanover on Saturday morning.

Martin “Deane” Cheatham IV, 30, of Mechanicsville, was driving a Ford F-150 northbound that crossed the double solid line and crashed head-on with a utility truck that was going southbound, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said.

Cheatham was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the utility truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Cheatham was a star football player at Hanover High, where he earned first-team all-metro honors from The Times Dispatch and played as both a running back and linebacker. The Hawks won the Capital District for the first time while he was playing for the team.

He then went on to play for James Madison, where he was a starter on two teams that made the NCAA tournament as a tight end.

On Sunday, the JMU Football program posted on Twitter: "Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time."

Cheatham in summer 2018 was named defensive assistant coach for Western Carolina University.

Michael Phillips, of The Times-Dispatch, contributed to this report.

Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/dbRIW1k8zD — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) January 8, 2023