Deanna Fierro challenges Jonathan Young for the Fourth District School Board seat

Fierro : Our goal of becoming an anti-racist and anti-bias school division starts with a thorough review of all policies and procedures. We should avoid being a monoculture school system and celebrate being multicultural and multiethnic. Let’s focus on serving our most marginalized and under-resourced students and provide genuine opportunities for all families to be heard. Let’s model anti-racism through our governance and start by: providing more ethnic studies courses like Real Richmond History; reviewing pathways for advanced learning programs and collect student demographic data from the open enrollment process to guide anti-racist work; providing anti-racist training to all RPS employees so racial justice is embed racial justice in daily work; renaming Binford MS and Cary ES with none political names to uplift students of all race and class; and developing a safe and secure option for employees, students and families to report racism.

Young: A champion of diversity, few goals are as important to me as creating an egalitarian culture that celebrates students for who they are in every regard. As a people, we have come a long way but we still have miles to go. The truth is that our schools are still segregated and despite progress we still have yet to achieve either Brown v. Board of Education's goals and/or Dr. King's call to action on the National Mall. It's but one reason why I introduced a plan that would eliminate zip codes as a variable pertinent to school attendance. It's but another why I supported our new curriculum that augments diversity pertinent to e.g. literature and novels. It's yet another why I work so hard to graduate minority students at a local HBCU to work in RPS. The truth is that we have amazing ambassadors for equity throughout our schools teaching and coaching and mentoring and investing in all of our beautiful children committed to students irrespective of their race, gender, socioeconomics, etc. It is incumbent on the School Board to celebrate differences while recognizing we are all God's children. Anything less than that is a scourge and must be called for what it is, i.e. racist.