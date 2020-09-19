Deanna Fierro challenges Jonathan Young for the Fourth District School Board seat

The Richmond Times-Dispatch surveyed people who are running for elected office in the city of Richmond. Deanna Fierro is challenging Jonathan Young for the Fourth District seat on the Richmond School Board.
QUESTION: How can Richmond Public Schools move toward being anti-racist, and how do you plan to push that forward?
Fierro: Our goal of becoming an anti-racist and anti-bias school division starts with a thorough review of all policies and procedures. We should avoid being a monoculture school system and celebrate being multicultural and multiethnic. Let’s focus on serving our most marginalized and under-resourced students and provide genuine opportunities for all families to be heard. Let’s model anti-racism through our governance and start by: providing more ethnic studies courses like Real Richmond History; reviewing pathways for advanced learning programs and collect student demographic data from the open enrollment process to guide anti-racist work; providing anti-racist training to all RPS employees so racial justice is embed racial justice in daily work; renaming Binford MS and Cary ES with none political names to uplift students of all race and class; and developing a safe and secure option for employees, students and families to report racism.
Young: A champion of diversity, few goals are as important to me as creating an egalitarian culture that celebrates students for who they are in every regard. As a people, we have come a long way but we still have miles to go. The truth is that our schools are still segregated and despite progress we still have yet to achieve either Brown v. Board of Education's goals and/or Dr. King's call to action on the National Mall. It's but one reason why I introduced a plan that would eliminate zip codes as a variable pertinent to school attendance. It's but another why I supported our new curriculum that augments diversity pertinent to e.g. literature and novels. It's yet another why I work so hard to graduate minority students at a local HBCU to work in RPS. The truth is that we have amazing ambassadors for equity throughout our schools teaching and coaching and mentoring and investing in all of our beautiful children committed to students irrespective of their race, gender, socioeconomics, etc. It is incumbent on the School Board to celebrate differences while recognizing we are all God's children. Anything less than that is a scourge and must be called for what it is, i.e. racist.
QUESTION: How do you think the current School Board handled the matter of rezoning, and would you revisit the matter if elected to the next School Board?
Fierro: As a rezoning committee member, I saw broken relationships among the Board that prevented them from confronting and challenging racism and inequalities that occurred in the process. Community engagement efforts fell short of the Board’s goals because there was no system in place to ensure effectiveness in the communication process. We need a plan to restructure the open enrollment process that provides access to all families despite their circumstances and to further the work of desegregation.
We need a facilities plan to secure funding to build more schools to stop continued overcrowding identified in the rezoning data and to rebuild schools like Elkhardt-Thompson Middle to prevent overcrowding at the new River City Middle School.
Young: I was very candid in my disappointment as it related to rezoning. We identified multiple goals including removing trailers, addressing both underutilized buildings and those over capacity, increasing diversity, etc. and accomplished little of it. Unfortunately, the process was hijacked by a proposal that at one point 92% of all public feedback pertained to Mary Munford and Fox. Instead, I introduced a plan that would have prioritized parental choice and not zip codes. Modeled on what was done in San Francisco and elsewhere, my plan prioritized families' decision-making in lieu of pretending like downtown knows best.
QUESTION: How can you ensure equity during a pandemic that is widening educational equity gaps?
Fierro: As a classroom teacher serving my students and as a parent, I’m in the middle of fighting for educational equity during virtual learning. Effective communication is critical for keeping families of students with Exceptional Education needs, English Language Learners and our youngest learners connected. Students who were already struggling with school prior to the COVID closure need special consideration. We need an education plan for the return to in-person learning to immediately address widened student performance gaps.
We need to begin advocating for more state and federal funding to ensure families have the option of staying home without fear of being without food, home or employment until we can all return safely to in person learning. Let’s immediately start the process of creating a strong budget that is protected from budget cuts due to the city and state’s revenue loss.
Young: More than ever it is imperative that we adopt a year-round school calendar and/or consider adding days to the year to address the COVID slide. On average, we were already behind prior to COVID. Now the attainment gap will surely be exacerbated. Even in normal circumstances, often teachers spend the first weeks in September catching up from the preceding year; we should instead adopt a year round calendar and increase compensation for teachers accordingly. If for example we added a week of school at a cost of $4.5 million, approximately 80% of the expenditure would constitute additional pay for teachers/staff.
QUESTION: How would you rate Superintendent Jason Kamras’ performance? Do you believe he is doing a good job as superintendent and why?
Fierro: While on Superintendent Jason Kamras’ first teacher advisory committee and while on the RPS Latino Community Advisory Committee, I learned that Jason will listen to community advocate concerns and that he and his team will make their best attempt to address these concerns. I’m grateful for this and I strongly believe that support from a united School Board that genuinely represents the voice of all community members and with support from local experts in education more of these attempts can lead to sustainable systemic change that we all truly want.
Young: Despite differences on some high profile issues I emphatically endorse Jason. He is committed to equity, diversity, rigor, grace, accountability, and ensuring every one of our students is successful. Three years ago in first reviewing his application along with the other 74 candidates for the job and then interviewing him for three hours I knew he would help move the needle in a big way for our schools. I have never been more optimistic about the future for RPS and I attribute a lot of that to Jason Kamras.
QUESTION: Where do you stand on police in schools?
Fierro: I recently hosted a town hall with advocates for removing police from our schools and with community officers from the Richmond Police Department to help provide facts and information to the community on this issue. We heard RPD explain that there is no official data tracking system used to identify how police in schools improves student attendance, academic performance, or disciplinary outcomes. Disciplinary data collected by RPS demonstrates that we are short of counselors, social workers, and mental health services in our schools and communities. We need to work with City Council to develop a plan that transitions SROs out of schools while providing more mental health and social services to our communities.
Young: My position is the same as a majority of our students and teachers/staff. In a recent Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services survey students by nearly a 2-1 margin said that they feel safer with SROs in school. Teachers and staff responded affirmatively in the same survey nearly 85% saying they felt safer. Asked if SROs made a positive contribution at their respective school, the answer was yes. It is worth noting that in RPS, SROs often wear multiple hats and e.g. are some of our athletic coaches and/or tutors. In fact, some of our SROs have a background in education and/or were previously teachers.
tjean-charles@timesdispatch.com
(804) 649-6849