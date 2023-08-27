Richmond police are conducting a death investigation after finding the body of an adult male on a road near Gilpin Court.

Officers responded to the 200 block of West Baker Street for a report of a person shot at around 4:57 a.m. Sunday, Richmond police said in a news release.

“Officers arrived and located an adult male down and unresponsive on the roadway. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene,” the release said.

The state medical examiner is yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Detective C. Weaver at (804) 646-6030 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.