Debris spill causes traffic backups on I-95 in Richmond

Debris on Interstate 95 has brought traffic to a standstill in Richmond, according to traffic officials.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said multiple lanes are closed northbound I-95 near the Chamberlayne and First Street exit.
There is a a 4.5 mile backup. Motorists are encouraged to take alternative routes and expect delays.
Lyndon German
