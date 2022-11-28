 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Debris spill causes traffic backups on I-95 in Richmond

  • 0
Traffic Alert Nov. 28
Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Transportation

Coldest night of the week comes Thursday night.

Debris on Interstate 95 has brought traffic to a standstill in Richmond, according to traffic officials.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said multiple lanes are closed northbound I-95 near the Chamberlayne and First Street exit.

There is a a 4.5 mile backup. Motorists are encouraged to take alternative routes and expect delays.

 
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News