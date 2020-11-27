Decades in the making, Chesterfield arts center set to open in 2021

About 50 years ago, a local community theater group in Chester longed for a permanent performing space in Chesterfield. When the troupe disbanded in the mid-90s, they did so without ever having a theater to call their own.
In 2021, that home the troupe always wanted is finally opening: The Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts. Located next to the Chester Library, the $16.9 million center will feature a 350-seat theater, an art gallery, and a classroom.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the center is looking to fill a 2021 production calendar, hoping to open its doors in some capacity in January, said Marly Fuller, executive director of the center.
The center will have hybrid options, including online workshops and a soft, virtual opening planned for December that will be streamed for anyone to watch.
“The vision of the center is this welcoming space where regardless of race, age, [or] financial background [people can have] an intimate experience with the arts whether it's the performing arts of visual arts,” Fuller said.
When the center can become its true self, the hope is to have monthly gallery shows and bring in musical, comedy and even magic acts to fill the stage a few times a week with unique content.
While the John Rolfe Players, formed by Dorothy and Lance Armstrong in 1955, is no longer around, those involved with the opening of the center have connections to the former performing company. Before disbanding in 1995, the company produced over 100 plays over the span of four decades.
The late Betty Matthews came to Chester in the late 1970s, becoming friends with several of the former John Rolfe Players. Matthews spent the final two decades of her life fundraising and advocating for the arts center, serving as the first chair of the Chesterfield Center for the Arts at Chester Foundation, now the Chesterfield Cultural Arts Foundation.
“There would not be an arts center without Betty Matthews, bottom line,” her son Barry Matthews said in an interview. “She clung onto the phrase ‘Hope Floats,’ so that was her attitude toward seeing the arts center being built, she was always hopeful.”
Betty Matthews was involved with theater productions, including costume design and stage managing productions at Northwestern University, her alma mater.
His mother wanted to create a space for her grandchildren, as one is working toward a career in theater an he other is a painter and graphic artist, Barry Matthews said.
Hugh Cline, the current chair of the foundation, got involved with the construction endeavor because of Betty Matthews. She called Cline up on one day, asking if he would assist in fundraising efforts and he stuck with the project to see it through.
“She was a driving force for the last 20 years. This was her passion and she passed onto everyone else,” Cline said, who as a child was an usher for John Rolfe Player productions.
The Chesterfield Cultural Arts Foundation entered into a public-private partnership between the county and the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority to bring the project to life.
The foundation raised $2.1 million to help the fund project and covered the expenses of furniture, office equipment and fixtures, with the county funding the remainder of the project. The foundation will pay rent to the county for at least the next two decades.
The center’s name is to honor W. Baxter Perkinson, Sr., whose son W. Baxter Perkinson Jr. and his wife Elaine donated $1 million of the foundation’s $ 2.1 million contribution toward the project.
The lobby is named after Betty Matthews, featuring a portrait of her and plague.