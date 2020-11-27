Decades in the making, Chesterfield arts center set to open in 2021

About 50 years ago, a local community theater group in Chester longed for a permanent performing space in Chesterfield. When the troupe disbanded in the mid-90s, they did so without ever having a theater to call their own.

In 2021, that home the troupe always wanted is finally opening: The Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts. Located next to the Chester Library, the $16.9 million center will feature a 350-seat theater, an art gallery, and a classroom.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the center is looking to fill a 2021 production calendar, hoping to open its doors in some capacity in January, said Marly Fuller, executive director of the center.

The center will have hybrid options, including online workshops and a soft, virtual opening planned for December that will be streamed for anyone to watch.

“The vision of the center is this welcoming space where regardless of race, age, [or] financial background [people can have] an intimate experience with the arts whether it's the performing arts of visual arts,” Fuller said.

When the center can become its true self, the hope is to have monthly gallery shows and bring in musical, comedy and even magic acts to fill the stage a few times a week with unique content.