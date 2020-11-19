Deep Run High School student suspended after protesting against social injustice during virtual class

Now the ACLU of Virginia is representing Vizdos, casting the incident as a school undermining a student's constitutional right to free speech.

The punishment, one of the first the ACLU has seen in Virginia since the start of the pandemic, raises questions about discipline in the realm of online learning: when class is a square on a computer screen, how much control does a school have over what appears on a 3x3-centimeter tile and where's the line?

Henrico Schools spokesman Andy Jenks said he can't comment on individual cases, but that no one has been suspended based on the content of a virtual protest. He said all students are expected to follow the rules in the Code of Student Conduct, the technology agreement and other classroom rules. The school division allows teachers to determine what background images students are allowed to display when their camera is off.

Vizdos said he skirted the rule by using a webcam to project the slides, a workaround the handbook does not address.