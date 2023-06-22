The 87th installment of the Deep Run Horse Show is underway in Manakin-Sabot.

"It's an elegant, more formal style of jumping," said Allison Whittemore, show chairman. "We're considered a Heritage horse show, due to the quality of the competition which enters."

Heritage is a title "reserved for competitions that have been established for a long period of time and have made substantial contribution toward the development and promotion of the sport, both within the broader community, by achieving, maintaining and promoting the equestrian ideals of sportsmanship and competition," according to the U.S. Equestrian Federation.

"This year, we had to have a waiting list, since we had so many contestants enter," Whittemore said.

All proceeds go back into maintaining the Deep Run show grounds, which sit adjacent to the Deep Run Hunt Club.

Saturday's main event is the annual presentation of the Bryan Trophy. The horse show concludes Sunday.