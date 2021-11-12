Delta-8 is gaining in popularity in the Richmond area as an alternative to marijuana, but is it safe?

On a recent Friday night at Main Line Brewery, a rock band played on stage, people were dancing and drinking, and the skunky scent of marijuana was in the air. The lead singer joked that she was going to get a contact high from the several people who were smoking identical tightly rolled cigars.

A tent set up outside the brewery was selling the cigars and other products, where saleswomen spoke in terms long associated with cannabis: "indica," "sativa," "body high," "munchies."

Customers lit the $15 blunts on site, while others wondered: Is this legal? And is it a glimpse into Virginia's future, which is on the path to legal recreational marijuana sales in a couple of years?

The latest loophole in marijuana law is known as delta-8, a new sort of "it is, but it isn't" product flying off the shelves in smokes shops and convenience stores in numerous forms: flowers, edibles, oils, vape cartridges, lotions.

Delta-8 looks like pot. It smells like pot. Users say it feels like pot. But the key to its success at this moment in time is a matter of chemistry: it’s not pot, which in Virginia can't legally be sold for another two years. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as delta-8 THC, is a psychoactive substance made from hemp. The substance that creates a stronger high in regular marijuana is known as delta-9 THC.