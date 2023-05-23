Her sight started to desert her about 15 years ago, so Carolyn Gibrall had some warning.

Knowing what was coming, though, certainly did not make it any easier.

“Stressful” is how Gibrall described the long goodbye to her sight. All she could do, she said, was try to adapt as best she could.

Turns out there was at least one other thing she could do: establish a group in her new senior community near Short Pump to help others experiencing vision impairment. The idea came to her as other interest clubs were being formed at Avery Point Senior Living in eastern Goochland County, where she moved last fall. None of those clubs did activities in which she could participate easily. Or, as she put it, “I can’t drive, I can’t cook, I can’t read, but I want to help people.

“I thought, ‘I need a purpose,’” said Gibrall, 80, a retired school counselor who at one time was director of guidance at Godwin High. “I had met several other residents who had some issues with vision, and I thought this might be a good thing.”

The group is called the Out of Sight Gang — the reason members have joined might be sad but, as the name implies, Gibrall said, “We also want to have fun." A dozen people showed up to the first meeting. Even more came to the second.

And, as she has heard, “There are more coming.”

Vision impairment is a very real fact of life for many older people.

In 2015, an estimated 4 million Americans over the age of 40 had visual impairment or were legally blind; that number is expected to double by 2050, according to studies funded by the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health. An additional 16.4 million Americans are expected to have difficulty seeing due to refractive errors such as nearsightedness or farsightedness that can be corrected with glasses, contacts or surgery.

Our eyes grow older with us, so older people are more susceptible to eye problems such as macular degeneration, which Gibrall has in both eyes. According to the Mayo Clinic, research indicates the cause of macular degeneration, which can progress slowly or suddenly depending on the variation, could be a combination of family genes and environmental factors.

The condition has left Gibrall legally blind. She can still see enough to walk the halls of Avery Point by herself, but struggles with many routine, daily tasks such as loading forks and knives into the flatware slots in a dishwasher, plugging in an iron or trying to slice a tomato. When the mail is delivered, she seeks out whoever is around to read it for her.

“Every day,” she said, “it’s something different.”

Losing one’s sight can be extremely isolating, Gibrall said, which is one reason the Out of Sight Gang is important; it provides a built-in support network for those at different places along their “journey,” as Gibrall describes it. Another way the new group hopes to be useful is by advising those who can see just fine so they can help and include those who can't.

Knowing she can't do some of the logistical things necessary in getting a club going, she enlisted her friend and Avery Point neighbor Nancy Elliott, who is legally blind but has a bit more vision than Gibrall, to become co-coordinator.

“When I lost my eye ... I went through a great deal of grief,” said Elliott, who lost her right eye to an infection following a corneal transplant and has had problems with her left eye, including a retinal detachment, that has resulted in blurred vision.

She wants to provide encouragement and information for others who might be new to low vision, but she also quickly adds her situation is far from doom and gloom because of the help of friends and family.

“I have a good life, I really do,” she said. “I love living here, and Carolyn’s a great neighbor.”

The group has put together a list of tips for dealing with low-vision neighbors. They include announcing yourself as you approach (“Remember a low-vision person cannot see features or characteristics clearly”); being specific when communicating directions ("'Over there' doesn’t help if you can’t see where ‘there’ is;” using such words as “right,” “left” or “10 feet ahead on the left” are better); and not being afraid to offer assistance.

Another goal of the group is to help Avery Point better serve low-vision residents, through things like easier-to-read signage and distinctively marked curbing so that curbs are more visible. Since Gibrall’s arrival, Avery Point has adapted the community app used by residents to include virtual-assistant technology (think Amazon Alexa), so anyone with a vision impairment can have audio access to what previously had been a read-only app, making it far easier to keep up with the community’s calendar of activities or the daily meal menus.

“It speaks to her creativity and her ability to continue to navigate and to stay engaged given her challenges,” said Todd DeLaney, Avery Point's executive director. “Our community places a high priority on the health and well-being of our residents and making sure we provide a supportive environment for residents dealing with any challenge.”

