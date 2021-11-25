 Skip to main content
Despite pandemic, nonprofit still held Thanksgiving feast for those in need but it was a little different again this year
Hundreds of Richmond-area residents were fed meals at The Giving Heart’s Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in downtown.

And like last year, those served couldn't eat their meals at tables at the convention center as they typically have done in the past because of the pandemic. 

Instead, they stood in line to grab a meal to go, got curbside pickup or had the meal delivered to their residences.

The Giving Heart has been hosting its annual feast since 2005.

Volunteers from The Giving Heart helped scoop turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and green beans into trays before sealing them up with a lid to give those in line.

