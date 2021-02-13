Did you know? Hanover just turned 300, and here are nine quick highlights

As long as we're in Hanover ... the county just marked its 300th birthday: Hanover was formed by the General Assembly in November 1720.

Here are just a few historical notes about one of the four "big" localities in the Richmond region:

* Hanover had two villages that, in the 17th and 18th centuries, were considered as potential sites as Virginia's capital. Newcastle Town was built on the banks of the Pamunkey River around 1739, and Hanover Town was first settled in the early 1740s.

* Hanover Town was badly damaged by British troops during the American Revolution; little more than a ferry remained when Union troops crossed the Pamunkey there in 1864 during the Civil War. Newcastle suffered from the Revolution as well as silting in the Pamunkey. Nothing remains of both Colonial-era communities.

* Hanover has 47 sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It has the second-oldest courthouse still in public use in Virginia and the third-oldest in the U.S.

* At about 470 square miles, Hanover is the largest county by land area in the Richmond region.