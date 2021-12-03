Dinwiddie man charged with abducting missing Chesterfield woman after her charred remains are found

The state medical examiner's office has confirmed that skeletal remains found last month in a wooded tract of Dinwiddie County were those of a 24-year-old Chesterfield County woman who disappeared in October 2020. With that finding, Dinwiddie sheriff's investigators on Wednesday charged an acquaintance of the missing woman with her abduction.
Ellis Dean Briggs, 27, of the 19000 block of Malones Road in the Carson area of Dinwiddie was taken into custody and charged with the Oct. 3, 2020, abduction of Jasmine L.A. Moore, who was last seen leaving her residence in the 20100 block of Rowanty Court at about 10:40 p.m., police said. Dinwiddie and Chesterfield authorities have jointly investigated Moore's disappearance and presumed murder.
According to court affidavits filed in the case, Briggs was the last known person to see Moore alive on the evening of Oct. 3, 2020, and into the early morning hours of the following day, after she went to his home on Malones Road.
In an interview with Chesterfield police detectives five days after Moore disappeared, Briggs confirmed that Moore had contacted him on the night in question and she came to his home, where Briggs said they both drank and smoked. But Briggs said Moore stayed for only about an hour, and they left in different directions after Briggs said he had to leave to sell marijuana to people who had called him.
But a detective wrote in the affidavits that a review of cell phone records contradicts Briggs' statement. Police said a phone believed to be in Moore's possession — one she borrowed from a friend — and another phone belonging to Briggs were in the same area of Briggs' Malones Road home for several hours, and at a wooded location on Anderson Mill Road for several more hours after that.
Movement of the phones based on their proximity to cell phone towers were tracked at various times and locations.
On Oct. 12, a hunter discovered some of Moore's skeletal remains on property adjacent to 7106 Anderson Mill Road. The remains were located about 100 yards from a burn pit/burn pile on the Anderson Mill Road tract. The state medical examiner said the remains were "damaged" by charring as if they had been in a fire. That area also was the last known location of Moore's cell phone while it was still activated before she was reported missing, according to the affidavits.
"It is the belief of the investigators/detectives in this case that the body of Jasmine Moore was burned in the burn pit/burn pile on the property of 7106 Anderson Mill Road," the affidavit says, which notes that relatives of Briggs live on the property.
A search of property at 6975 and 7106 Anderson Mill Road turned up a human skull, additional skeletal remains, a garbage bag containing a human tooth and a small caliber bullet that was located on the ground just below leaf cover.
Moore disappeared after she left her 4-year-old daughter with a friend and drove away in her black Ford Taurus to meet with a man, whom her friends told police was "Dee Briggs." One friend said before Moore left, "she was talking about going out to get the money she needed for her new apartment," according to the affidavits.
A day after she was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2020, Prince George County police found Moore's car abandoned and locked on the shoulder of the Exit 45 ramp to northbound Interstate 95.
Inside the car, police recovered an orange-yellow t-shirt and a white t-shirt that both had visible red-brown stains. The clothing was sent to the state lab and technicians determined the stains were of Moore's blood.
Further, a DNA profile was developed from the remains recovered on Anderson Mill Road, and the state lab confirmed the remains were those of Moore. Police were alerted of the match Nov. 19.
Detectives also learned that two firearms that Moore usually kept in her car were missing. Her husband told police that a 9mm Glock that Moore purchased in September 2020 was usually kept in the glove compartment or the side pocket of the door. The husband said he last saw the gun in her vehicle on Oct. 2, 2020. The husband's 9mm pistol was also stored in the car.
An inventory of items recovered from the tract of land at 7106 Anderson Mill Road included bone fragments, spent cartridge casing, jewelry, melted clothing and a bullet, according to a search warrant filed in the case. During a search of Briggs' home, investigators seized cartridges, cartridge casings, an empty ammo box, iPhones, handguns, marijuana and a mattress pad, among other items.
Briggs is being held without bond at Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 3 in Dinwiddie General District Court.
