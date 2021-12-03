Dinwiddie man charged with abducting missing Chesterfield woman after her charred remains are found

But a detective wrote in the affidavits that a review of cell phone records contradicts Briggs' statement. Police said a phone believed to be in Moore's possession — one she borrowed from a friend — and another phone belonging to Briggs were in the same area of Briggs' Malones Road home for several hours, and at a wooded location on Anderson Mill Road for several more hours after that.

Movement of the phones based on their proximity to cell phone towers were tracked at various times and locations.

On Oct. 12, a hunter discovered some of Moore's skeletal remains on property adjacent to 7106 Anderson Mill Road. The remains were located about 100 yards from a burn pit/burn pile on the Anderson Mill Road tract. The state medical examiner said the remains were "damaged" by charring as if they had been in a fire. That area also was the last known location of Moore's cell phone while it was still activated before she was reported missing, according to the affidavits.

"It is the belief of the investigators/detectives in this case that the body of Jasmine Moore was burned in the burn pit/burn pile on the property of 7106 Anderson Mill Road," the affidavit says, which notes that relatives of Briggs live on the property.