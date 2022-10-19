Dinwiddie student remains hospitalized after last week's chemistry class fire

One week after a fire in chemistry class injured three Dinwiddie High School students, two of those students have been released, but a third remains hospitalized.

“They do expect that student will be in the hospital for some time,'' said Dinwiddie County Public School Superintendent Kari Weston during a press conference on Wednesday.

Weston added that all three students "have a very long recovery ahead of them."

Weston was joined by Dennis Hale, Dinwiddie’s chief of fire and EMS, to deliver a brief overview of the chemistry experiment that led to an evacuation of the school on Oct. 12.

Hale said the incident was reported around 9:23 a.m. in room 232. An instructor and 19 students were in the classroom at the time.

The teacher was attempting a demonstration involving methyl alcohol, or methanol, according to Hale. The demonstration involved placing the methanol in an open beaker with water and igniting it using a smoldering wooden splint.

The instructor had successfully conducted the experiment once before, but during the second attempt as the methanol was poured into the beaker it ignited, said Hale, causing a phenomena known as flame jetting.

Flame jetting happens when flammable liquid in a narrow-necked container mixes with trapped air vapor and they reach an ignition source. This caused a large amount of the methanol in the bottle to ignite. Flames shot around 10 feet across the front of the classroom, reaching a whiteboard and setting some paper and other flammable material ablaze.

“Small amounts of ordinary combustibles were ignited in the same area as the fire traveled,” said Hale. “When we arrived the fire was out, and we immediately began treating students.”

The materials used in this demonstration and the experiment itself, are typically found in a chemistry curriculum, according to superintendent Weston.

The instructor — who has taught at the school for 18 years — was placed on leave. Weston said they've yet to speak with the teacher.

“Now I can't speak to why this particular demonstration was chosen, because we have yet to be able to speak to the teacher, but we will be able to get that info in time,” said Weston.

Weston said in their interviews, the school system was told the students were not given gloves, goggles or other safety equipment that are standard procedure, as provided by the Virginia Department of Education.

"It will be part of our investigation as to why those were not being used in this particular demonstration," said Weston.

The Dinwiddie Fire Department and the fire marshal collected evidence and also conducted interviews with students to determine the source of the ignition.

Weston acknowledged this incident was deeply traumatizing for the students. The next day, students and faculty held a number of assemblies to address what happened. Also, counselors and social workers were sent to speak with students.

Dinwiddie High School Principal Robbie Garnes, said his students, staff and the families have been extremely resilient throughout this process

"This is not an easy thing of us, it's not a joke, we take this very seriously," said Garnes. "If we could all go back on that day, I think we would all love to erase that moment, but we cannot."

Garnes said the only thing the community can do is wrap their arms around the families affected and move forward.

Dinwiddie schools and the sheriff's office will continue their investigation.