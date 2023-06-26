The Richmond Police Department Crash Team has identified the dirt bike driver who was in a fatal collision on East Broad Street on Friday night as Jamaal Russell, 27, of Richmond.

At around 8:19 p.m. Friday, officers were called to East Broad and North Seventh streets for the report of a collision between a dirt bike and a GRTC bus.

Officers arrived and found an injured adult male, Russell, the sole occupant of the dirt bike, down in the roadway. He was transported to a hospital but succumbed to his injury.

The bus driver halted the bus at the scene after the collision. There were no injuries on the bus.

The RPD Crash Team responded. Investigators determined the collision occurred when the bus, operating eastbound, made a left turn onto North Seventh Street. Russell, operating the dirt bike westbound on East Broad Street, collided with the side of the bus.

Investigators also determined the dirt bike was not legally permitted to operate on the roadways. At this time, investigators have not filed charges in this case.

Anyone with further information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.