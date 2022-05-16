Discovery of WWII suitcase leads to investigation, reunion at a Chesterfield middle school

In 2019, a suitcase full of World War II relics was given to Pam Rockenbach-Plahs by a colleague. Inside was a Navy sailor uniform, a notebook, documents and other personal tokens.

Rockenbach-Plahs, a teacher at Swift Creek Middle School, used it to provide a real-life opportunity to learn for her students.

After a year of researching the mysterious suitcase, which was found in a Bon Air home, they discovered it belonged to Leonard Daniel Kelley, and they arranged to connect with Kelley's relatives.

"I'm blown away," said Delle Curry, Kelley's niece. "I got a letter from them when I got home last Monday, and six of the kids had written two letters. And I got some from the teacher too. That was just so exciting to think that the kids were initiating a lot of this, and they had written to find out more about it."

Rockenbach-Plahs designed a project for her students and together they established three guiding questions: 1. Who was Leonard Daniel Kelley? 2. Are there any living relatives of Leonard Daniel Kelley and who are they? 3. How did the suitcase end up in a house in Bon Air?

The project was put on hold during the pandemic and resumed at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

Two weeks ago a student, Alex Gonzalez, had the idea to look up the family members' names. He found the address of Delle Curry, who is Kelley's niece on his wife Florence's side. Gonzalez, along with other students, wrote letters to Curry, who responded.

On Monday the students met with Curry and her sister, Matilda Conley, who remembered Kelley as a nice, caring uncle.

"He liked to laugh," said Conley, who goes by Tilly. "He liked his nieces and nephews. You would never know that we were not kin to him by birth. You know, he accepted us as his nieces and nephews and he always made us feel welcome."

Students had the chance to ask the sisters and their husbands questions about Kelley.

Curry's husband Edwin served in the Navy like Kelley and provided insight about the strange features of the uniform found in the suitcase.

"If you look at these sailor pants and uniform they all have a tradition," said Mr. Curry. "Does any one know why there are buttons? What possible use could that be? Well, if you are a sailor and you fall overboard, you want to get your pants off, so you can just rip the front off."

Through this project students learned through hands-on primary source research.

"I've just been the guide on it," Rockenbach-Plahs said.

The last question that students, like Haley Rowe, hope to answer is how the suitcase ended up in Bon Air when Kelley did not live there.

"Hopefully we can figure out how it came to be in there," said Rowe.

For Curry and Conley, they hope the students continue to research their uncle.

"I am hoping they are going to write to me like they say they will because that was fun just getting the letters from the students," said Curry.