Dispute between NBC12 and Verizon Fios entering second week

It reads: "During a pandemic, and while millions of Americans are struggling, Gray Television has demanded we pay increases of up to 172% for its channels, so you can continue watching them. This is like the price of a loaf of bread going from $2.50 to $6.80 overnight."

The word "like" implies that the numbers being offered are not the exact ones. Grinnage said that while he can't share his company's demand, it is nowhere close to what the message implies.

"When I say inaccurate, it's not even close at all," he said. "So that's unfortunate that it's propaganda and it's being dishonest with the consumer."

Grinnage said he spoke with Gray's negotiator and feels confident the company is not asking for anything out of line.

"He said if they (Verizon) were willing to say, 'Give me the deal Comcast has,' they could have a conversation today," Grinnage said. "It's really as simple as that."

Fios serves approximately 100,000 households in the area, so the interruption is a major blow to NBC12's local news programming.

Without an agreement by Saturday, the dispute could keep area football fans from watching two of the weekend's biggest games.