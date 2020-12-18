Diversity Richmond giving out food Saturday for hungry families

Handing out food to hungry people is a humbling experience, but a necessary act for a community that cares about its own.

Diversity Richmond is hosting it's third food drive of 2020 on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the organizations parking lot, 1407 Sherwood Ave. in Richmond. During that time, anyone who needs food can drive through the parking lot and pop their trunk, and volunteers and staff will load boxes filled a week's supply of food.

Bill Harrison, Diversity Richmond's executive director, said the organization handed out boxes to at least 500 cars during each of the first two food drives earlier this year, and they're hoping to hit that number again. He said seeing dozens of cars waiting in line before the previous food drives opened this year underscored just how many people are food insecure.

"Participating in these food drives has been a very humbling experience," Harrison said, but he's thankful for those who've made it successful. Diversity Richmond sought support over the last month in food and monetary donations, mostly through social media.

"The support has just been overwhelming," Harrison said, noting that Feed More donated 8,000 pounds of fresh vegetables for the third time, as well as frozen chickens and hams. "We could not have done these food drives without Feed More."