Diversity Thrift accepts employees' demand to raise base pay, start sexual harassment training

"We realize this is such a rare thing to happen and we’re so excited and humbled by what we’ve done," he said Friday. "We’re ready to keep fighting because it’s definitely still not over."

Next steps include convincing the board to allow employees to work full time, he said, and giving them health care benefits. Many rely on Medicaid and have been told they're not allowed to work full time, he said.

Employees also had demanded that Bill Harrison, the president and executive director of Diversity Richmond, be removed from leadership. They alleged that Harrison mishandled an allegation of sexual harassment by a store employee against a supervisor. Harrison acknowledged that he allowed that supervisor, who had resigned, to return to work at the store.

Harrison said in an email to the Richmond Times-Dispatch that he retired on Wednesday.

He joined Diversity Richmond in 2012 after 17 years as government and public affairs director of the American Red Cross Greater Richmond chapter and was also the first public information officer with the Virginia Department of Health’s Bureau of STD/AIDS, Diversity Richmond's website says.

Employees also have demanded that Dia Idleman, Diversity Richmond's controller, be removed from leadership.