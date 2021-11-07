Diversity Thrift employees protest, saying sexual harassment allegation was improperly handled

"We do value our staff," she said.

Jeremy Stump, a weekend truck driver at Diversity Thrift who helped lead the protest, said employees told Farmer on Saturday they wanted a show of faith by the board of directors, but by Sunday morning they had heard nothing. "We took that as another sign that they're not taking this seriously," he said.

Employees, many of whom are LGBTQ people and people of color, said most make $11 an hour, the base starting pay.

Stump said problems have been going on for months and years.

This year, an employee made a complaint about sexual harassment by a supervisor. The supervisor later resigned, but then was hired back as a senior store manager, Stump said. (The manager is not currently employed with the store, Harrison said).

Employees and the worker who made the complaint felt the allegation was not taken seriously, Stump said.

"It was known that he had committed sexual harassment and was welcomed back," Stump said.

Stump said employees on Sunday morning asked Harrison to close the store and meet with them, and Harrison responded that they were free to picket. Harrison confirmed that conversation.