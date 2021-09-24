Divided Richmond housing authority board orders staff to remove names from no-trespassing list

Two minutes into the video, Sims tells the man he was arguing with that he is barred from the property for “obstruction” after the man does not follow his commands to stand in a particular area.

“That’s why he can’t put me in no cuffs, because he knows he’s wrong,” the man says shortly afterward.

“I don’t want to put you in cuffs because you ain’t worth it. You’re zero. You ain’t worth it, that’s pretty much it,” Sims said.

The Richmond Police Department released a statement this month confirming the incident is the subject of an ongoing internal affairs investigation. The department stated that one of the people at the scene was arrested for an “outstanding warrant,” but the department did not specify for what offense.

None of the men who were barred after the incident was identified during the board’s discussion of the incident Thursday. The Times-Dispatch could not immediately confirm their identities.

Swann, who RRHA hired two years ago to serve as a liaison between its residents and law enforcement, told board members Thursday the video did not tell the whole story of the incident.