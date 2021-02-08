Divided Richmond School Board votes 6-3 to offer Kamras four more years

A divided Richmond School Board on Monday asked Jason Kamras to stay for four more years after weeks of public debate over his performance and strife among education advocates.
He remains the highest-paid schools chief in Richmond history, with a $250,000 annual salary. His three-year contract initially was slated to expire this summer. The board voted 6-3, with members Kenya Gibson, Stephanie Rizzi and Mariah White dissenting.
“Serving as superintendent here has been the greatest honor of my life, and I’m overjoyed that I’ll have the opportunity to continue serving for the next four years,” Kamras said during the meeting. He did not immediately return an interview request.
The board had been divided over the duration of the extension, which under state law can be renewed for a maximum of four years. The looming decision pushed Kamras’ supporters to demand the maximum, while others questioned students’ academic progress and asked the board to exercise caution.
“This is a time where stability is of critical importance. Right now is simply not the time to start over,” said Gibson, who voted no. “I also believe that this was not the time to engage in an all-or-nothing debate when we have so much at stake as a district. ... The terms of the contract really impact governance. To that end, I would have voted in favor of a two- or three-year renewal.”
Kamras’ supporters have praised his communication during the COVID-19 pandemic, and cited a need for consistent leadership in a district that has seen 10 superintendents in 36 years, not including those serving in an interim capacity.
“[My kids] know him by name, and normally the kids don’t even know who’s who,” Tisha Erby, an RPS parent in the South Side, said in an interview. “I had a hard time with my kids in school. They didn’t like school. ... But now that Jason’s here, they love school. He’s communicated with them; he talks to families. He comes to family homes, pandemic or not.”
Board member Shonda Harris-Muhammed, who supported a four-year renewal, said popularity is not a measurement for success, and she wants more data that measures RPS’ progress. Despite that, she said she looked forward to Kamras’ progress.
“As a 30-year educator, I have been astonished by the idea of being rushed to renew an annual contract at $250,000 plus benefits, between $1 million to $1.5 million total over a four-year period, without answers” for a number of things like categorized data to measure where RPS can grow, and opportunities for teacher retention, she said.
She added later: “Goals must be measurable, not likable.”
At a car parade in support of keeping Kamras on Saturday, Boushall Middle School librarian Barbara Haas said she also knows him on a first-name basis and that he is genuinely interested in the day-to-day operations at the school level.
“I feel like Jason’s a fixer,” she said. “He genuinely wants to know what’s going on, on a day-to-day basis,” she said. “He always responds to my emails, and he knows my name.”
A petition for a four-year renewal had garnered more than 1,700 signatures as of Monday night, at least 600 of which were from people located outside of the city, including Midlothian and Henrico County, according to data sent by the #KeepKamras campaign. Some of the signatures included New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and Orlando, Fla.
The #KeepKamras campaign’s car parade in support of the four-year renewal started at Southside Plaza and ended at Blackwell Elementary School on Saturday. At least 30 vehicles were present, and participants included board members Nicole Jones, Dawn Page and Cheryl Burke. Kamras’ supporters touted a need for consistency in RPS. There was also a last-minute rally outside of City Hall on Monday.
Mayor Levar Stoney, who publicly commented last week alongside at least 200 others in support of a four-year contract renewal, applauded the board for the four-year renewal.
“Fixing decades of underperformance and dysfunction in RPS won’t happen overnight, but Superintendent Kamras has the right plan — Dreams4RPS — and after constant leadership shuffling, RPS families deserve the opportunity to let him see it through,” Stoney said in a statement Monday night.
Consistent leadership matters for a school division to be successful, said Kim Bridges, a former Richmond School Board member who is now a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University.
“There is research to show that stable leadership matters. And a stable superintendency matters. And there’s research to show that an effective governance board matters for student achievement,” she said. “Those two things go hand in hand for an effective governance team with the superintendent as part of that. That’s the tricky part.”
While supporters spoke of the need for consistent leadership, critics weren’t convinced. The Richmond chapter of the NAACP, the Richmond Crusade for Voters and the Richmond Free Press all endorsed a two-year contract renewal for Kamras, asking for more progress under his five-year strategic plan for the district. All three organizations cited the low graduation rate for RPS, which is at 71.6%, the lowest in the state.
Neither Kamras nor school officials responded to requests to release a copy of his new contract by press time.
