Divided Richmond School Board votes 6-3 to offer Kamras four more years

Kamras’ supporters have praised his communication during the COVID-19 pandemic, and cited a need for consistent leadership in a district that has seen 10 superintendents in 36 years, not including those serving in an interim capacity.

“[My kids] know him by name, and normally the kids don’t even know who’s who,” Tisha Erby, an RPS parent in the South Side, said in an interview. “I had a hard time with my kids in school. They didn’t like school. ... But now that Jason’s here, they love school. He’s communicated with them; he talks to families. He comes to family homes, pandemic or not.”

Board member Shonda Harris-Muhammed, who supported a four-year renewal, said popularity is not a measurement for success, and she wants more data that measures RPS’ progress. Despite that, she said she looked forward to Kamras’ progress.

“As a 30-year educator, I have been astonished by the idea of being rushed to renew an annual contract at $250,000 plus benefits, between $1 million to $1.5 million total over a four-year period, without answers” for a number of things like categorized data to measure where RPS can grow, and opportunities for teacher retention, she said.

She added later: “Goals must be measurable, not likable.”