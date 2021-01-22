Doctors, state officials and advocates push to pass legislation declaring racism a public health crisis in Virginia

Doctors, state officials and advocates in Virginia, which was home to the capital of the Confederacy and the birthplace of slavery in the nation, endorsed legislation Friday that would declare racism a public health crisis.

A quick 13-5 vote along party lines in the House Rules Committee sent HJ537, proposed by Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, to the largely Democratic House floor.

If passed, Virginia would become the sixth state in the country to declare racism as a determinant of health.

"This is the bare minimum," Aird said in a media briefing Friday. "It took us over 400 years to get here. The circumstances, the structures, the institutions, they took 400 years to build and they won't be torn down overnight."

The legislation calls for expanding the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Health Equity to analyze policy efforts and offer funding recommendations, making permanent the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity and requiring implicit bias training for elected officials and state employees.

It also pushes to promote community engagement and establish an outline of terms and definitions regarding racism and health equity.