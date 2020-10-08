Dog injured in drive-by shooting receiving emergency treatment

A dog injured in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning is in "guarded" condition after being sent to Virginia Veterinary Centers for treatment, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control director Christie Chipps Peters.
The Richmond Police Department received a call around 3:57 a.m. Tuesday about a brown and white pitbull and bulldog mix named Apollo that had been shot in the back in the 3400 block of Clydewood Avenue, according to James Mercante, a public information officer with the RPD. Officers were dispatched to the scene and called Richmond Animal Care and Control, which is now the lead agency in the investigation, Mercante said.
Chipps Peters said Apollo was taken from the scene straight to the emergency vet by a RPD officer. RACC was then contacted by his owner, who met Apollo at the clinic.
Apollo was surrendered to RACC, and Chipps Peters couldn't comment on how he was doing Thursday afternoon.
Surveillance footage obtained by RACC shows a dark-colored car driving by then backing up when shots come from the vehicle, Chipps Peters said.
Apollo has about 30 holes in his body after being shot with what Chipps Peters said was a birdshot.
"That is a gun that you would use ... when you go hunting because the spray is wider to hit your target," Chipps Peters said. "If you're gonna shoot in the dark, you know, with a 9mm the likelihood of you hitting him is slim to none, so that's what makes us think it was an intentional situation."
Apollo hasn't had surgery yet, she said, but the animal care center is waiting to see if it needs to be done depending on his condition.
Thursday morning, Chipps Peters said Apollo was alert and wagging his tail at staff. After they took him off fentanyl, a pain reliever, he was having trouble and needed to have radiographs done to check for lung congestion and if anything had moved that would cause perforation.
"He's not really out of the woods yet, I'm sad to say," Chipps Peters said. "And if something is going to go south, the timing is right about now because the [birdshot] is all throughout his body."
The worry is that the pellets perforated something that can't be seen on X-rays and ultrasounds that might make him septic, Chipps Peters said.
Veterinarians are waiting to see if anything ruptures before making a decision to do surgery, she said. RACC has treated dogs in situations like this before, and according to Chipps Peters, the pellets can can stay in a dog's body depending on where they are.
"Our fingers are sort of crossed that he will come out of this unscathed, but we also look at a quality of life issue," Chipps Peters said. "So as of right now, we feel comfortable that we're providing him a service that is elevating his quality of life. But if we get to the point where he isn't, then we will make a euthanasia decision."
A few people have asked about adopting Apollo, but Chipps Peters said they haven't made any moves in that direction yet because they don't know if he'll live.
RACC is currently collecting donations for Apollo. A Facebook post made by the shelter said his time in intensive care costs about $1,000 a day and might be more if surgery is required.
Chipps Peters encouraged anyone with information on the incident to contact RACC. The Facebook post said tips can be sent by mail to the shelter, over phone at 646-5573 or through email at robert.leinberger@richmondgov.com. They're also collecting tips through Facebook messenger and Instagram.
"I always tell people, don't be embarrassed," Chipps Peters said. "It doesn't matter if you think it's nothing. If you think it's something enough to think that, then let us know. Because we've solved cases on teenier bits of information that really puzzle together to make the big pieces."
(804) 649-6572
Twitter: @abbschurch