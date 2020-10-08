Dog injured in drive-by shooting receiving emergency treatment

Apollo hasn't had surgery yet, she said, but the animal care center is waiting to see if it needs to be done depending on his condition.

Thursday morning, Chipps Peters said Apollo was alert and wagging his tail at staff. After they took him off fentanyl, a pain reliever, he was having trouble and needed to have radiographs done to check for lung congestion and if anything had moved that would cause perforation.

"He's not really out of the woods yet, I'm sad to say," Chipps Peters said. "And if something is going to go south, the timing is right about now because the [birdshot] is all throughout his body."

The worry is that the pellets perforated something that can't be seen on X-rays and ultrasounds that might make him septic, Chipps Peters said.

Veterinarians are waiting to see if anything ruptures before making a decision to do surgery, she said. RACC has treated dogs in situations like this before, and according to Chipps Peters, the pellets can can stay in a dog's body depending on where they are.