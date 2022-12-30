 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dogwood Dell: 'We need to be very careful with the words we say'

Acting Chief Rick Edwards

Richmond Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards arrives for the 32nd annual Valor Awards on Dec. 1 at Greater Richmond Convention Center.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Richmond Acting Police Chief Rick Edward on the 125th recruit graduating class.

Interim police chief Rick Edwards says he’s still getting negative feedback about former Chief Gerald Smith’s claims police had prevented a mass shooting at Richmond's July Fourth fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell amphitheater.

It shows, he said, “when we say something we need to be very careful about our words.”

Homicides, robberies down: what an understaffed RPD's focus means

He said he doesn’t know why Smith claimed the men police arrested were planning to attack the fireworks show.

“When I look at that raw intelligence, I saw that there was a legitimate tip that we needed to follow up on; if we didn’t, we’ve seen what that led to in the past,” he said.

“The idea that there was one specific location, I personally didn’t see that,” Edwards said. “It specifically said there was no known location.”

Amid scrutiny, Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith resigns

And if a tip like that came up now, and the police wanted to make a statement, “I would just say I would be very careful,” he said.

“Sometimes, it is more important to be slow and right than to be quick and wrong," he said. "And like I said, I’m not averse to saying I screwed up.”

