Dominion donates $50,000 to Stoney's One Richmond PAC

After raising over $1 million this year for his successful re-election bid last month, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney received a $50,000 gift from Dominion Energy last week to his One Richmond PAC.

The end-of-year donation led to some criticism as Democratic leaders around Virginia refuse money from the utility monopoly. It also fed speculation about whether the cash could help launch a campaign for higher office soon — a notion the Democratic mayor has dismissed for the duration of his next four-year term.

The company was the state's largest corporate donor through 2018-2019, donating more than $1.9 million to political campaigns and committees, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Some Democratic leaders, including Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, have sworn to not take Dominion money, to avoid perceptions that the company is manipulating lawmakers and public policy for its own profit.

"It's hard to say what sort of deal could be behind this contribution. Then again, Stoney seems to be one of the only elected Virginia Democrats under retirement age willing to take Dominion money, so perhaps he's in a spot to monopolize the monopoly money," said Josh Stanfield, executive director of Activate Virginia, a campaign finance reform advocacy group. "I'd watch closely how his PAC spends it."