Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights wins second place in USA Today 10's best holiday lights

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden won the No. 2 spot in USA Today's reader choice contest for best holiday lights at a botanical garden.

Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. took home the No. 1 spot, yet again. This is the fifth year that Lewis Ginter has been nominated for the contest.

In 2019, GardenFest of Lights also won the No. 2 spot, just behind Longwood Gardens. In 2018 and 2020, Lewis Ginter won the No. 4 spot.

“We’re honored to represent the Richmond region and grateful to all who voted,” Brian Trader, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Our team of staff and volunteers work together to create and share this event with the community. It’s wonderful to see their efforts shine. We’re also honored to be in the company of some of the most highly regarded botanical gardens in the country.”

Volunteers make Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights possible, Beth Monroe, a spokesperson for the garden, said. Last year, volunteers reported over 7,235 hours of work on GardenFest.

Volunteers work year-round on GardenFest, Monroe said.

Each night, 25 to 38 volunteers are needed each night to run Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights. They help out the staff by greeting guests, running the model trains, tending the warming fire, and much more.

Other top winners in the 10Best contest include Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens at No. 3, Norfolk Botanical Garden at No. 5 and Missouri Botanical Garden at No. 7.

This year's GardenFest of Lights theme is "Seeds of Light" and features millions of lights throughout the garden. If you want to see it in person, tickets run $8 to $30 and must be purchased in advance. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is at 1800 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico County; visit LewisGinter.org for more information.

PHOTOS: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights