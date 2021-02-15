Dominion expects to restore power to most by Tuesday. Hopewell's water pressure is rebuilding.

A winter storm that blanketed the state with ice, causing power outages and water shortages, sent residents in the Richmond region to seek shelter, electricity and water outside of their homes during the pandemic that's kept many at home.
Dominion Energy, in a news release Monday evening, said it expected to restore power to most customers no later than Tuesday. As of 5 p.m. Monday, more than 17,000 customers in the Richmond region and Tri-Cities and fewer than 43,000 statewide were still without power. The worst outages were reported in Chesterfield and Dinwiddie counties, and Petersburg.
Chesterfield, Richmond and Hopewell on Monday opened several libraries, which normally would have been closed for Presidents' Day, for residents to warm up and charge their electronics. And for most Richmond-area hotel owners, it was the first time since the pandemic started nearly a year ago that their hotel properties were filled.
Rayn Rock, who lives in Goochland and never lost power, drove to her mother and brother's home in south Chesterfield on Monday morning after the answering machine hadn't picked up, which she said was an indication their power was out.
"It's cold at their house," Rock said at Chesterfield's Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Boulevard, one of two the county opened as warming and charging stations.
Her mother and brother, Ruth and Mark Edwards, sat reading in the library's quiet room. Both still wore their winter coats, as well as masks.
They'd been to the library twice Monday, Rock said. After a visit that morning to warm up, they went home after lunch to find the power still out and returned to the library, where Rock said they expected to stay until it closed at 6 p.m. Dominion provided a window between 6 and 11 p.m. as to when their power would be restored, she said. Rock said they lost power Friday, but it was restored briefly on Saturday before going out again.
Richmond opened two of its public libraries between 3 and 7 p.m. Monday.
Dominion Energy reported more than 290,000 customers had lost power since 4 a.m. Saturday. By 5 p.m. Monday, crews had restored service to more than 85% of those customers.
To ensure the fastest response, Dominion Energy asks that customers report their power outages. The fastest way to report or track an outage is using the Dominion Energy app or online at DominionEnergy.com. Customers may also call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report an outage.
In Hopewell, residents flocked to Patrick Copeland Elementary School for bottled water after the city's water provider, Virginia American Water Company, lost power Sunday evening leaving the city with only three to four hours of water.
The distribution location was moved to the elementary school from Hopewell High School to accommodate the long lines. When the operation began at 10 a.m. Monday, traffic was backed up more than a mile. Distribution at 400 Westhill Road will resume Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Those who cannot get to this distribution point should call 1-800-452-6863 for assistance.
Power was restored around midday to Virginia American Water Company, which supplies water to the city. Assistant City Manager Charles Dane said around noon Monday that it would take several hours before pressure was restored and water begins to flow to city residents. At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dane said water service should be restored by the end of the day.
"Water pressure is starting to build," Dane said in a phone call Monday evening. "We're hopeful that in the next few hours, the system will get fully charged and ... barring any unforeseen issues, everyone should have running water and flush-able commodes by this evening."
Once the water supply is restored, Dane said, city residents will need to still conserve water until the system is fully charge and to boil water before use. This boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice, Dane said, but it will be in place for at least 48 hours.
***
The weekend's bad weather caused several hotels in the Richmond region to be sold out on Saturday and Sunday nights and possibly on Monday night.
"People who were out of power were looking for rooms but we didn't have any rooms," said Nick Patel, president of Kalyan Hospitality, a Henrico County-based hotel company that operates 21 hotels in Virginia including five in the Richmond region.
Most of the rooms at Kalyan Hospitality's area properties were occupied by crews who were brought in to help restore electricity to the Richmond region and beyond, he said.
Kalyan Hospitality's five area hotels turned away "quite a bit of customers this weekend, I'm sure, but I can't put a number on it because people book online or call or just show up," he said.
Kalyan Hospitality has five locations in the Richmond region — Residence Inn by Marriott in Goochland; Comfort Suites in Colonial Heights; Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Petersburg; a Hampton Inn in Petersburg; and a Holiday Inn Express in Hopewell.
SMI Hotel Group's four local properties "were much busier than what has become the usual," said Robert C. Reed, the company's vice president.
In fact, three of the company's hotels - The Commonwealth and the Delta Hotels by Marriott properties in downtown Richmond and the Four Points by Sheraton Richmond in Chesterfield County - were sold out Saturday night, he said. Part of that was to accommodate some hotel employees who had difficulty traveling to work because of the icy roads.
SMI Hotel's Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport in Henrico experienced a power outage from about 4 p.m. on Saturday to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, which impacted occupancy there, Reed said.
"At the airport hotel, we were running on emergency generator power with limited services, and gave guests the option of staying or cancelling with no penalty. Many chose to stay, but we could have sold the hotel out twice over had we the availability, based on the amount of reservation requests we had," Reed said.
The majority of Shamin Hotel properties in Chesterfield and eastern Henrico were sold out over the weekend, while its properties in western and northern Henrico saw about a 75% occupancy levels, said Mark Yardis, the company's vice president of operations.
Shamin is the Richmond region’s largest hotel operator, owning 38 hotel properties. It operates a total of 62 hotels in six states.
Most of the increase in hotel occupancy at Shamin properties closely matched the localized power outages, with the largest increase in the Colonial Heights and southern Chesterfield areas followed by eastern Henrico, he said.
"Mother nature delivered a tough storm to the region certainly," Yardis said. "Our hotel teams too have been stepping up to serve the valued guests who have chosen to move into hotels while restoration efforts continue."
Some of Kalyan Hospitality's area properties have sold out one night in the past for a sporting event, but Patel said it was the first time in nearly a year that all of his local properties were filled for two and possibly three nights in a row.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
(804) 649-6379