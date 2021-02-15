Dominion expects to restore power to most by Tuesday. Hopewell's water pressure is rebuilding.

Most of the rooms at Kalyan Hospitality's area properties were occupied by crews who were brought in to help restore electricity to the Richmond region and beyond, he said.

Kalyan Hospitality's five area hotels turned away "quite a bit of customers this weekend, I'm sure, but I can't put a number on it because people book online or call or just show up," he said.

Kalyan Hospitality has five locations in the Richmond region — Residence Inn by Marriott in Goochland; Comfort Suites in Colonial Heights; Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Petersburg; a Hampton Inn in Petersburg; and a Holiday Inn Express in Hopewell.

SMI Hotel Group's four local properties "were much busier than what has become the usual," said Robert C. Reed, the company's vice president.

In fact, three of the company's hotels - The Commonwealth and the Delta Hotels by Marriott properties in downtown Richmond and the Four Points by Sheraton Richmond in Chesterfield County - were sold out Saturday night, he said. Part of that was to accommodate some hotel employees who had difficulty traveling to work because of the icy roads.

SMI Hotel's Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport in Henrico experienced a power outage from about 4 p.m. on Saturday to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, which impacted occupancy there, Reed said.