After he crossed the finish line, R.J. Redstrom lay down in the grass to let his body rest and soak in the moment.

He had just completed the 158th triathlon of his life. But this one, which took place last month in Maryland, was by far the most important. It was so important, he has restarted counting. This was race No. 1.

It was the first triathlon since the 60-year-old Powhatan resident almost died. In 2020, Redstrom was hospitalized with a severe case of COVID-19, and his only hope was a double lung transplant, a rarely used treatment at the time.

During a 12-hour surgery at the University of Virginia, doctors inserted two new lungs into his chest. The ensuing recovery was a slog. His body, which was at peak performance before his illness, struggled to regain its strength.

By the spring of 2023, his medical staff urged him to take the plunge and return to racing. He found the Rock Hall triathlon on the eastern shore and signed up. When he had finished, he felt something he hadn't experienced in three years.

"For the first time since the transplant," Redstrom said, "I felt like a whole person again."

It was Aug. 2020 when Redstrom caught COVID-19, when cases were high and vaccines weren't available yet. He isn't exactly sure how he contracted the virus.

A week after he tested positive, when he couldn't breathe anymore, he took an ambulance Henrico Doctors' hospital. The treatments available at the time – Remdesivir, corticosteroids and an antibody therapy – all failed him. His condition deteriorated.

If he was going to die, he decided, he didn't want to prolong it. He signed a DNR, instructing hospital staff not to revive him if his body crashed.

But there was one possible treatment that most of the medical staff hadn't considered, a double lung transplant. Because COVID usually wreaks havoc a host of organs, a transplant is useless for most patients. Only one lung transplant had been performed on a COVID patient in the whole country at the time.

The damage in Redstrom's body was limited to only his lungs, making him an ideal candidate. On Oct. 13, 2020, Redstrom underwent a lung transplant surgery at UVa. Two days later, he opened his eyes and told his mother hello.

157 triathlons

Before he got sick, Redstrom was an avid runner and weightlifter. He wanted to do something big when he turned 44 years old, the age at which his father died of a heart attack.

Redstrom signed up for a triathlon, purchased a guide book and started training. During the next 13 years, he completely 157 of them, about one per month. The longest of which – known as a half Ironman – was a seven-hour endeavor requiring 13 miles of running, 56 miles of biking and 1.25 miles of swimming.

After his transplant, he set a goal of completing a triathlon within a year. But his breathing and heart rate remained slow, and he realized it was a nearly impossible goal. Eventually his doctors changed his medication, allowing his heart to beat faster and Redstrom to push his body harder.

He started exercising twice a week with a sports medicine team and gained back 20 pounds he had lost.

Now he bikes Wednesday nights at the West Creek office park, swims two nights a week at ACAC and runs on the weekends, all in addition to his day job at Chippenham Hospital, where he is vice president of human resources.

Taking care of his lungs requires other responsibilities, including swallowing about 25 pills a day. The medicine makes him immunocompromised, so he wears a mask and avoids crowded restaurants and large meetings. He washes his hands constantly.

"It's worth it, because I have not had one ailment since the transplant," Redstrom said.

For Redstrom to receive two lungs, someone else had to die. Redstrom doesn't know the person's name, age or gender. Redstrom calls the donor "anonymous hero" of his story.

Organ recipients are given the opportunity to contact their donor's family, so Redstrom wrote them a letter and asked to meet. But the family never responded, and Redstrom said he accepts their decision.

Despite the challenges he faces, Redstrom never gets down about his life, said Jo Romance, his long-time girlfriend. He's never upset about having contracted COVID or the burden that comes with transplanted lungs.

"He has the best attitude of any person I've ever met," Romance said.

Redstrom wasn't quite ready for race No. 158. His body wasn't as fast as it used to be, and Redstrom waited until he could compete at a strong level. Races often require participants to finish within a certain time or be asked to leave the course.

A nurse practitioner at UVa, where Redstrom visits for checkups every three months, offered some advice. "Just do one," she told him. Stop worrying about how long it takes to finish.

Redstrom accepted the advice and looked for a suitable race – there are a limited number of triathlons in which he can compete. Because of the risk of infection, Redstrom can't swim in fresh water, restricting him to pools and salt water. The swimming portion of Rock Hall's race took place in the Chesapeake Bay.

In triathlon parlance, this race was known as a "sprint," a 750-meter swim, 15-mile bike ride and 5 kilometer run. Its cutoff time was 2 hours, 30 minutes, so Redstrom set a goal of 2:25.

Many of his supporters wanted to come – the UVA transplant team and his mother offered to cheer him at the finish line. But Redstrom didn't want to make a big fuss, so he told them all to stay home.

The announcer was ready

The swimming portion of the race was a bear. In the first five minutes, Redstrom's heart rate took off, his breathing sped and he struggled to pump enough air into his lungs.

He swam over to a kayak stationed along the course. Racers are allowed to hold on and rest, while the kayak remains motionless. He took a minute to catch his breath and off he went.

He felt strong during the cycling portion of the race. But the run was difficult, just as he expected. His lungs don't let him push hard for long periods of time.

"So I go in spurts," he said.

Though most of his supporters weren't at the finish line, one was – Romance. When she saw Redstrom turn the corner on to the final straightaway, she let out a big cheer.

"Come on, R.J., you're at the end! Here he comes!"

There he went, in a steady jog, into a windscreen corridor leading to the finish line. The race clock read 2:12 – meaning Redstrom had smashed his goal by 13 minutes. Romance had notified race officials of Redstrom's feat, and the announcer was ready.

"This is his first triathlon with his new lungs," the announcer bellowed, drawing cheers from the crowd.

But Redstrom didn't hear any of it. He was too focused on finishing and too overwhelmed by the moment. Finishing triathlons had once been commonplace for him. This one was a years-long endeavor.

"It's kind of hard to describe," Redstrom said. "I didn't set a world record, but I felt like I was me again, and I could do the things I wanted to do."

