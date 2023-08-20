Richmond welcomed the Down Home Family Reunion for the 32nd time on Saturday.

Organizers describe the festival as a celebration of the link between the American South and West African and African American cultural traditions.

The event at Abner Clay Park — hosted by the Elegba Folklore Society, an arts organization based in Richmond’s Jackson Ward — featured a diverse selection of African food, as well as music spanning Africa and North America. That included gospel, reggae and African drumming.

Janine Bell, the society’s founder and artistic director, invited attendees to “bring it home” by considering the influences of Africa on the fabric of America.

“Bringing the world home, audiences are exposed to the artistic expressions — performing and material — of African world cultures in a lively, colorful and informing celebration of heritage and light,” Bell said.

Organizers said the location was chosen to call attention to Jackson Ward’s illustrious Black history and future potential.

Second Street became known as “Black Wall Street,” a 150-year-old neighborhood that became symbolic of an ascendant Black economy in the wake of the Civil War.

Saturday’s entertainers included soul singer Angelica Baylor as well as jazz gospel band Be’la Dona. Other performers were Lady E, the Tunji Reggae Band and Dikki Du & the Zydeco Krewe.

The event also featured a lively open market. Vendors sold traditional African goods such as wood-carved statues as well as modern garb.

Shaheed Abdur-Rahman drove up from Durham, North Carolina, to sell his signature bucket hats, patterned in the Katanga, or Kitenge, style of East Africa.

Abdur-Rahman’s business was inspired by his trip to Africa in 2020, just as the pandemic hit. He met business partners in Kenya who continually supply him with his wares, which include Batik clothing, jewelry and the Katanga hats.

“My mission is to focus on the artists in East Africa,” Abdur-Rahman said. “I know for certain that the artists that sewed these products are African people. Look at this. It’s art.”

Elegba, after which the society is named, is the name given to an African aspect of nature associated with bringing “clarity out of confusion,” according to the society. Bell said she hopes the festival provides that clarity for attendees.

Close 03-14-1950 (cutline): New sign for safety--J.E. Mann and E.W. LeMay, advertising officials, and State Police Captain W.L. Groth, deputy administrator of the Governor's Highway Safety Committee, watch a new safety sign go up on Petersburg Pike. 05-28-1981 (cutline): It's the billboard on the left, not the one on the right, that was paid for by Thomas Cannon, a benevolent Postal Service employee who often gives money for worthy causes. Creative Displays said yesterday that the company erred when describing the details Tuesday to the Times-Dispatch. Meanwhil, the "concerned citizen" who bought the space on the billboard on the right remains anonymous, the company said. These billboards are at Fourth and Franklin Streets. 01-11-1980 (cutline): The message sounds political, but it isn't accoring to a Creative Displays Inc., of Richmond executive. And there's no "consumer party," a display assistant, Ann Anderson said. The striking announcement, though, is getting second looks from Richmond motorists who face various versions of the "candidates' slogans" on billboards around town. It's an "advertising promotional," she said, declining to elaborate. 02-10-1991 (cutline): Drumming up business? Forty-four of these billboards appeared around Richmond this weekend, alarming the pancake house's employees and customers. It turns out the red-and-black signs are part of a reverse-psychology campaign. 10-05-1990 (cutline): Ronald Lewis (left), Harold B. and Robert El stand in front of billboard designed by El. El, 17, will have his work on 10 city billboards during Fire Prevention Week. 10-12-1946 (cutline): Billboard Appeals For Chapter Vote--This is one of the 16 bill board advertisements placed by the Richmond Citizens Association in widely scattered parts of the city to urge an affirmative vote in the November 5 referendum election a study of the city government. Hugh Thompson, executive secretary of the association, pointed out today that the voter will actually vote "For" instead of "Yes" on the question of having a commission study the city charter. Mr. Thompson said the bullboard ads were prepared before it was learned that the wording to appear on the ballot will be "For" or "Against." 03-23-1987 (cutline): "McGruff The Crime Dog," along with opponents and supporters of billboards, have their eyes on such signs in Henrico County. 06-04-1987 (cutline): A 4-month anti-drug campaign was begun this morning by Lamar Outdoor Advertising with the help of Mayor Roy A. West and City Manager Robert C. Bobb. The billboard, at 1000 Jefferson Davis Highway, is part of the company's 26-city, 11-state public service campaign directed against drug abuse. 03-1989 (cutline): Willie Vance Harris, an employee of Smith Advertising, changes a billboard at the intersection of Wythe and West Streets in Petersburg. 03-12-1992: Billboard 08-09-1991 (cutline) Disappearing Act--The complete caption doesn't appear on the billboard, but a similar print public service announcement that uses this image answers the question it poses: "A chicken. What else. A real man takes responsibility for his actions. From the archives: A look back at Billboards in and around Richmond 03-14-1950 (cutline): New sign for safety--J.E. Mann and E.W. LeMay, advertising officials, and State Police Captain W.L. Groth, deputy administrator of the Governor's Highway Safety Committee, watch a new safety sign go up on Petersburg Pike. 05-28-1981 (cutline): It's the billboard on the left, not the one on the right, that was paid for by Thomas Cannon, a benevolent Postal Service employee who often gives money for worthy causes. Creative Displays said yesterday that the company erred when describing the details Tuesday to the Times-Dispatch. Meanwhil, the "concerned citizen" who bought the space on the billboard on the right remains anonymous, the company said. These billboards are at Fourth and Franklin Streets. 01-11-1980 (cutline): The message sounds political, but it isn't accoring to a Creative Displays Inc., of Richmond executive. And there's no "consumer party," a display assistant, Ann Anderson said. The striking announcement, though, is getting second looks from Richmond motorists who face various versions of the "candidates' slogans" on billboards around town. It's an "advertising promotional," she said, declining to elaborate. 02-10-1991 (cutline): Drumming up business? Forty-four of these billboards appeared around Richmond this weekend, alarming the pancake house's employees and customers. It turns out the red-and-black signs are part of a reverse-psychology campaign. 10-05-1990 (cutline): Ronald Lewis (left), Harold B. and Robert El stand in front of billboard designed by El. El, 17, will have his work on 10 city billboards during Fire Prevention Week. 10-12-1946 (cutline): Billboard Appeals For Chapter Vote--This is one of the 16 bill board advertisements placed by the Richmond Citizens Association in widely scattered parts of the city to urge an affirmative vote in the November 5 referendum election a study of the city government. Hugh Thompson, executive secretary of the association, pointed out today that the voter will actually vote "For" instead of "Yes" on the question of having a commission study the city charter. Mr. Thompson said the bullboard ads were prepared before it was learned that the wording to appear on the ballot will be "For" or "Against." 03-23-1987 (cutline): "McGruff The Crime Dog," along with opponents and supporters of billboards, have their eyes on such signs in Henrico County. 06-04-1987 (cutline): A 4-month anti-drug campaign was begun this morning by Lamar Outdoor Advertising with the help of Mayor Roy A. West and City Manager Robert C. Bobb. The billboard, at 1000 Jefferson Davis Highway, is part of the company's 26-city, 11-state public service campaign directed against drug abuse. 03-1989 (cutline): Willie Vance Harris, an employee of Smith Advertising, changes a billboard at the intersection of Wythe and West Streets in Petersburg. 03-12-1992: Billboard 08-09-1991 (cutline) Disappearing Act--The complete caption doesn't appear on the billboard, but a similar print public service announcement that uses this image answers the question it poses: "A chicken. What else. A real man takes responsibility for his actions.