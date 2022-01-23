Dozens of Richmond teachers plan to call in sick Monday as School Board shifts meeting about masking policy to Sunday

A group of Richmond Public Schools teachers are planning to call in sick Monday in response to the Omicron surge of COVID-19, according to a press release. The announcement comes as the Richmond School Board plans to meet later on Sunday to address a “legal matter.”

“The Omicron surge has resulted in severe staffing shortages, which make daily operations difficult and place tremendous strain on remaining staff who struggle to meet the needs of students,” the press release from a group of dozens of teachers states, “many of whom are absent themselves due to illness, quarantines, or fear of coming to school.”

Superintendent Jason Kamras acknowledged Sunday that teachers are under stress but urged them to come to school.

“We understand the extraordinary challenges our educators are facing this year and will continue to do everything possible to support them," Kamras said. "We know their students are excited to see them tomorrow and we’re expecting all healthy educators to report as normal.”

The letter calls for more information on when schools would close, better access to KN95 masks and virtual or half-day Wednesdays among other safety measures.