Dozens pack into Hanover library for respectful discussion of critical race theory

Belgrave said CRT was created in the 1970s and acknowledges racial inequities that stem from historical oppression of people of color, but that it advocates for equity. She said CRT doesn’t set out to discriminate against white people — “why would we — we want people to feel motivated ... to feel empowered” to acknowledge “the significance of race in life experiences and outcomes.”

Addressing the increasing number of K-12 parents who have spoken out against what they say are CRT-related teachings in schools locally and nationally, Belgrave said CRT is not a course that’s taught in K-12 schools.

“The concepts, the terms are simply not appropriate,” she said. But CRT can be used to provide context to this country’s history of enslavement, she said, and that “can be used to inform practices and reduce disparities” everywhere, from schools and the criminal justice system to housing, health care and the job market.

Belgrave said CRT “provides that framework for helping us understand” why those disparities exist.