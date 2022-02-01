'Dreams do come true': Petersburg's first female fire chief reflects on her journey to the role

Watkins also served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard and earned a master’s degree in leadership with an emphasis in emergency management and executive fire leadership and a bachelor’s degree in public safety and business administration. She holds professional certifications through FEMA, the National Fire Academy and the Virginia State Fire Program.

Petersburg City Manager Stuart Turille said it became clear that of the 13 candidates who were vetted for the position, Watkins brought a “wealth of experience” to the table.

“There’s not anything about the fire department or running a fire department that she does not know,” Turille said. “She has earned the right to be here at this place at this time.”

Watkins’ mentor and friend, Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter, said he’s happy to welcome Watkins to the ranks of Virginia’s seven African American fire chiefs. Carter, who started his career in Petersburg, said this moment was long overdue as he remembered the journey the two have shared.

“To all of us in the room today to witness this awesome occasion — never stop believing,” Carter said. “Today starts a new chapter in your life for what you’ve been preparing for.”