'Dreams do come true': Petersburg's first female fire chief reflects on her journey to the role

Before Tina Watkins took the oath to become Petersburg’s fire chief, she recalled a memory she had as an 8-year-old girl, when a neighbor told her she couldn’t be a firefighter because it was a man’s job.
Years later, Watkins stood before her peers from fire departments across Virginia and said from that moment on, the word “can’t” was not part of her family’s vocabulary.
“I stand before you today to prove that dreams do come true,” Watkins said.
On Monday, the City of Petersburg celebrated Watkins’ history-making achievement during her swearing-in ceremony.
City leaders recognized Watkins’ journey to becoming the first woman and first African American woman to lead Petersburg’s Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.
In Watkins’ 34 years of experience, she is no stranger to breaking the mold. Starting her career in 1988, she was Richmond’s second female firefighter.
Watkins went on to perform nearly every administrative and field operations role within the department. From driver, pumper operator and emergency medical operator, she climbed up the ladder to battalion chief, where she supervised five stations and six fire companies for the past 11 years.
Watkins also served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard and earned a master’s degree in leadership with an emphasis in emergency management and executive fire leadership and a bachelor’s degree in public safety and business administration. She holds professional certifications through FEMA, the National Fire Academy and the Virginia State Fire Program.
Petersburg City Manager Stuart Turille said it became clear that of the 13 candidates who were vetted for the position, Watkins brought a “wealth of experience” to the table.
“There’s not anything about the fire department or running a fire department that she does not know,” Turille said. “She has earned the right to be here at this place at this time.”
Watkins’ mentor and friend, Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter, said he’s happy to welcome Watkins to the ranks of Virginia’s seven African American fire chiefs. Carter, who started his career in Petersburg, said this moment was long overdue as he remembered the journey the two have shared.
“To all of us in the room today to witness this awesome occasion — never stop believing,” Carter said. “Today starts a new chapter in your life for what you’ve been preparing for.”
Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham and Vice Mayor Annette Smith-Lee said they were proud to welcome Watkins into the city and to be present for such a historic moment. Watkins, who reflected on overcoming many challenges and obstacles in her career, said the moment felt like a blessing from God, and oh-so real.
“I remain humble,” Watkins said. “My blessings come from Him, my mother and father who are smiling down on me from heaven, along with other family members that are with them.”
Although the job was not easy, Watkins said she’s most thankful for her peers’ words of encouragement, the support of her three brothers and extended family, and the opportunity to continue her commitment in fire service, fulfilling a dream she’s had since she was a little girl.
