Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in the 400 block of Ruthers Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on Ruthers Road when it left the road and struck a tree. The driver was transported to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries. Identification was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation into this crash continues. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers anonymously at (804) 748-0660. The P3 app may also be used.