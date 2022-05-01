Driver hits and kills pedestrian on West Broad Street then flees the scene

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian on West Broad Street late Saturday night then fled the scene.

When Henrico County Police responded to the crash at 11:45 p.m., officers found the pedestrian unresponsive. Despite immediate attempts to save the victim's life, the person succumbed to injuries by midnight.

Witnesses said the driver was operating either a two or four-door Honda "with extensive front end damages," according to the police release. It was last seen headed west bound.

While the investigation is ongoing, West Broad Street from Enterprise Parkway to Bethlehem Road will be blocked. No further information is known about the pedestrian.

Another driver killed someone walking in a hit-and-run crash in Henrico County on Tuesday morning. The person killed was Thomas Sotos, 61, who died after taken to an area hospital. For Tuesday's crash, police are searching for a pearl white 2015 Toyota Prius missing an inner wheel well and passenger side mirror cover, according to police.

This is the latest in a slew of recent pedestrian deaths by drivers.

A Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis of pedestrian killings found 2020 had been the deadliest year for pedestrians in the Richmond region in over a decade, with 32 deaths and 52 serious injuries across Richmond and surrounding counties including Henrico and Chesterfield.

Signs across the city reminding motorists that it is state law to stop for pedestrians are either entirely gone or showing significant damage, likely due to cars hitting them.

At the end of January, the Times-Dispatch reported that the city had replaced at least 73 signs in the past year. The most dangerous corridor, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data, is Broad Street. Sixty pedestrians had been hit on that Richmond road over the past five years.

Anyone who has additional information about Saturday night's hit-and-run or the suspect driving a Honda with front end damage, contact Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000.