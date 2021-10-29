Driver killed in Chesterfield after pickup slid down embankment into runoff pond; had stopped to 'magnet fish'

The driver of a pickup truck was killed Friday after his vehicle slid down an embankment into a runoff pond in the 13900 block of Allied Road in Chesterfield County. A passenger was able to escape.

Police said the men had stopped at the side of the road to "magnet fish," an activity that involves searching outdoor waters for metal objects using a strong magnet tied to a rope.

The vehicle slid down the embankment due to the wet conditions and before the men could get out of the 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup about 11:50 a.m., police said.

The passenger was able to get out of the truck after it entered the water but the driver was not. The driver was pulled from the vehicle by Chesterfield County Fire & EMS personnel and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are withholding the victim's name until his relatives are notified.