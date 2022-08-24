 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Driver killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash identified

  • 0

Chesterfield police on Wednesday released the name of a person killed in a crash on Midlothian Turnpike on Tuesday. 

Elder A. Ramos Reyes, 31, of Henrico, was driving a 2007 Honda Civic that struck a utility pole and overturned, police said. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. in the 16500 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound and made contact with a 2016 Ford F-150 traveling in the same direction.

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene. One person in the truck was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine Flag Day: Country marks 31 years of independence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News