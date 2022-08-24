Driver killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash identified

Chesterfield police on Wednesday released the name of a person killed in a crash on Midlothian Turnpike on Tuesday.

Elder A. Ramos Reyes, 31, of Henrico, was driving a 2007 Honda Civic that struck a utility pole and overturned, police said. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. in the 16500 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound and made contact with a 2016 Ford F-150 traveling in the same direction.

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene. One person in the truck was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.