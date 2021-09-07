Drones banned within 2 miles around Robert E. Lee monument ahead of its removal

The Federal Aviation Administration has banned drones over and around the monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee ahead of its removal on Wednesday.

The ban, which covers a 2-nautical-mile radius around the statue, took effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and is to remain in place until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, according to the FAA order citing "special security reasons." Nautical miles are used in air, marine and space navigation to measure distance, and is slight longer than a mile. A nautical mile is roughly 1.151 miles.

The Virginia Capitol Police, whose jurisdiction includes the circle at the intersection of Monument Avenue and North Allen Street where Lee has stood for 131 years , announced the flight restrictions on Twitter nine hours after they took effect.

Gov. Ralph Northam's administration announced Monday that preparations will begin Tuesday evening with the installation of protective fencing along Monument Avenue and Allen Street. The 60-foot-tall bronze statue will be removed in pieces Wednesday morning. Then, on Thursday, crews will remove the plaques at the base of the statue and replace a time capsule believed to be at the site.

It is the last Confederate icon along Richmond’s Monument Avenue to be removed.