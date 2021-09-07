Drones banned within 2 miles around Robert E. Lee monument ahead of its removal

The Federal Aviation Administration has banned drones over and around the monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee ahead of its removal on Wednesday.
The ban, which covers a 2-nautical-mile radius around the statue, took effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and is to remain in place until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, according to the FAA order citing "special security reasons." Nautical miles are used in air, marine and space navigation to measure distance, and is slight longer than a mile. A nautical mile is roughly 1.151 miles.
The Virginia Capitol Police, whose jurisdiction includes the circle at the intersection of Monument Avenue and North Allen Street where Lee has stood for 131 years , announced the flight restrictions on Twitter nine hours after they took effect.
Gov. Ralph Northam's administration announced Monday that preparations will begin Tuesday evening with the installation of protective fencing along Monument Avenue and Allen Street. The 60-foot-tall bronze statue will be removed in pieces Wednesday morning. Then, on Thursday, crews will remove the plaques at the base of the statue and replace a time capsule believed to be at the site.
It is the last Confederate icon along Richmond’s Monument Avenue to be removed.
Pedestrians will be able to view the statue's removal from a designated a public viewing area at Monument Avenue and Stuart Circle, about a block from the Lee site. The area will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday on a first-come, first-served basis, according to information from state and local law enforcement. The public also can watch via a livestream on the governor’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Starting Tuesday at 6 p.m., many roads surrounding the statue will closed until the removal work is done. The closures include Monument Avenue between North Meadow and Lombardy streets; North Allen Avenue between Park Avenue and West Broad Street; and West Grace Street between North Meadow and Lombardy streets.
No parking will be allowed on some roads near the statue during that same period. West Broad Street and Park Avenue will both be closed to parking between North Meadow and Lombardy streets, and there will also be no parking on both North Meadow Street and Lombardy Street between Park Avenue and West Broad Street.
