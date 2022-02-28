Dry times ahead as Richmond finishes a mild winter

With the jet stream winds from the west or northwest until late this weekend, the weather will remain fairly quiet across central Virginia for the next several days.

A couple of weak disturbances will drift by to the north of Virginia, but the end result for Richmond will be dry and seasonably mild weather this week. A quick shot of cooler air will move in just before the weekend, but the cool down will be short-lived.

The weather warms up to close this weekend and into the start of next week as the jet stream winds turn more from the southwest. That will also bring more moisture back to Virginia and give the next reasonably good chance of rain.

Richmond Climate Check

It will take some time for the data to be finalized, but Richmond has had a February that was substantially warmer than normal (average from 1991-2020).

The monthly average temperature for February was just above 44 degrees, which makes it easily one of the 20 warmest on record. The coldest was 1934 (28.2 degrees) and the warmest was 1890 (49.9 degrees).

Similarly, meteorological winter in Richmond (Dec-Feb) is going to be very close to one of the 10 warmest. The average temperature for the season is going to be near 43 degrees, far from the coldest in 1935-36 (31.8 degrees), but still more than a few degrees shy of the warmest in 1889-90 (49.9 degrees).

Forecast for Richmond:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 62.

Tuesday night: Clear. Low 40.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 66.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Breezy. High 62.

Friday: Mostly sunny, much cooler. High 52.

Saturday: Sunny. High 62.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warmer. High 68.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some showers. High near 70.